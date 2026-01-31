Predicting Nebraska’s Men’s Basketball February Games

The Nebraska men’s basketball team is coming off its most consequential game of the season, its 75-72 loss at Michigan.

Nebraska’s season wasn’t going to be defined by what happened in Ann Arbor, regardless of the outcome. That the shorthanded, fifth-ranked Huskers played the third-ranked Wolverines right down to the final possession should give Nebraska a boost of confidence. And it also confirmed Nebraska should be ranked among the top-10 teams in the nation.

The Huskers (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) have another major challenge Sunday afternoon when ninth-ranked, revenge-powered Illinois comes to Pinnacle Bank Arena (3 p.m. CT, FS1). We'll predict the winner of that game here and the rest of the Huskers' February games.

Nebraska has 10 regular-season games remaining, plus at least one game in the Big Ten Tournament … before the NCAA Tournament begins in mid-March.

Nebraska’s loss at Michigan, which has been ranked in the top 3 for most of the season, should be catalogued as a learning experience, albeit a painful one since it was a winnable game. The Huskers can watch the tape multiple times and see what adjustments can be made. They battled the big and athletic Wolverines without Rienk Mast (illness) and explosive off the bench Braden Frager (day-to-day with an ankle sprain).

ESPN Bracketology guru Joe Lunardi has predicted since November that the Wolverines will win the NCAA title. In his latest Bracketology, released Friday, Lunardi has the Huskers as a 2-seed. He has Michigan as a 1-seed.

Nebraska’s other huge February game will be Feb. 10 against visiting Purdue.

Nebraska needs just more win to equal last season’s total of 21.

Feb. 1: Illinois

The Illini lost to Nebraska in Champaign, 83-80, on Dec. 13. This game offered a glimpse that the Huskers might have a special season brewing. They had handily defeated visiting Creighton and Wisconsin. But to win at Illinois showed the Huskers — and everyone paying attention — how good they could be.

And how good they have proven to be through January.

Prediction: Nebraska 70, Illinois 67 — that presumes Mast and Frager play. Without those two, Illinois has the edge.

Feb. 7: at Rutgers

The Scarlet Knights are struggling through an 9-12, 2-8 Big Ten season. Rutgers generally plays well at home and the sight of the No. 5-ranked Huskers will have the crowd in a frenzy. These games are never easy when one team seems vastly superior. Still, the Huskers should have too much firepower. One thing: Rutgers had visiting Michigan State on the ropes last week, leading by 11 before losing in overtime.

Prediction: Nebraska 82, Rutgers 68.

Feb. 10: Purdue

This will be another major test for the Huskers. Purdue is 17-4, 7-3 Big Ten, and ranked 12th. This feels like a Sweet 16 or an Elite Eight game. There should be great atmosphere in Pinnacle Bank Arena for this one. Purdue All-American guard Braden Smith could have a compelling matchup with Nebraska guard Sam Hoiberg. Oddly, the Boilermakers, the preseason No. 1 team in the AP Poll, have lost three consecutive games — at UCLA, Illinois and at Indiana.

Prediction: Nebraska 65, Purdue 62.

Feb. 14: Northwestern

Nebraska routed the Wildcats, 77-58, on Jan. 17. The Huskers played well in every facet of the game, and Northwestern had no answers. Nebraska hurt the Wildcats on the boards and with superior shooting.

Prediction: Expect a similar result to the first meeting. Nebraska 84, Northwestern 71.

Feb. 17: at Iowa

Iowa is quietly having a decent season at 15-5, 5-4, just out of reach of the conference powerhouses. Nebraska’s leading scorer Pryce Sandfort transferred from Iowa, adding intrigue to the game.

Prediction: Hawkeye-Carver Arena can be a tough place to win. Iowa might figure that a win over the Huskers will lock up an NCAA invite, or a better seed. Iowa 80, Nebraska 75

Feb. 21: Penn State

Penn State has struggled at 9-12, 0-10 in the Big Ten. But on Jan. 6, Penn State had the ball in its hands with 11 seconds to play, a basket away from upsetting No. 2 Michigan. No matter; Nebraska is too strong.

Prediction: Nebraska has too much offense and defense and motivation. Nebraska 86, Penn State 71.

Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. and Nebraska guard Sam Hoiberg battle for a rebound during the second half at Crisler Center. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Feb. 25: Maryland

The Terrapins' (8-12, 1-8) only conference win was against Penn State. New coach Buzz Williams hasn’t yet turned around the Terps.

Prediction: Good teams always should be on the lookout for home upsets by inferior teams. This has that kind of potential, but the Huskers have too much top-to-bottom talent. Nebraska 77, Maryland 62.

Feb. 28: at USC

This is the first of a two-game Los Angeles road trip for the Huskers, their only West Coast trip this season. Nebraska plays at UCLA on March 3. USC (15-6, 4-6) lost by one point at Iowa and beat host Wisconsin by two points. The Trojans have talent and could make for an uncomfortable game for the Huskers in Los Angeles.

Prediction: USC 75, Nebraska 68.

February summary: We predict the Huskers will go 6-2 in February. We predicted a 4-4 record in January and the Huskers actually were 7-1.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.