Huskers in Paris: Jack McVeigh and Australia Top Spain
The Boomers begin their Olympic run with a victory over Spain. Former Nebrasketball player Jack McVeigh had double-figure scoring off the bench.
The first Husker in action in Paris got a group-phase victory.
Jack McVeigh and Australia men's basketball topped Spain 92-80 Saturday in the first game of their group phase. That gives the Aussies two points in the group standings (losers get one point) and pushes them one step closer to advancing to the quarterfinals.
Five Boomers scored in double figures, including McVeigh. The former Husker had 13 points off the bench, adding seven rebounds and an assist.
Australia is back in action Aug. 2 at 6:30 a.m. CDT against Greece.
