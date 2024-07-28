Huskers in Paris: Every Result for Big Red Olympians
More than a dozen current and former Nebraska Cornhuskers are in Paris for the Olympic Games
Those athletes are competing in a few different sports: basketball, track and field, and volleyball. Follow along with every result below, with the most recent results near the top.
Nebraska Gymnast Emma Spence and Team Canada Qualify for Women's Team Finals
(July 28) Despite not competing on Sunday, Husker gymnast Emma Spence was in Paris as an alternate for Team Canada as her country qualified for the women's team finals with the sixth-highest score. Individually, only one Canadian is into an apparatus final while two Canadians did advance to the final for the All-Around.
Team Finals are July 30.
Team USA Men's Basketball Handles Serbia
(July 28) With former Husker Tyronn Lue as an assistant coach, Team USA used a dominant second half to pull away from Serbia 110-84. Through one game of the group phase, USA is on top of Group C with two points and a point differential (PD) of 26. South Sudan is next with two points and a PD of 11, while Puerto Rico and Serbia both are at one point.
Next up is South Soudan on July 31.
Huskers in Paris: Keisei Tominaga and Japan Fall to Germany
(July 27) Former Nebrasketball sharpshooter Keisei Tominaga had no impact in the opening-game loss for Japan at the Paris Olympics. Germany took the contest 97-77.
Huskers in Paris: Jack McVeigh and Australia Top Spain
(July 27) The Boomers begin their Olympic run with a victory over Spain. Former Nebrasketball player Jack McVeigh had double-figure scoring off the bench. Australia won 92-80.
Nebraska Gymnast Yanni Chronopoulos and Team Canada Qualify for Men's Team Finals
(July 27) Although Nebraska gymnast Yanni Chronopoulos is an alternate, his country did qualify for the Team Finals, finishing eighth in the qualification round. Individually, no Canadiens qualified for finals in a single apparatus.
Team Finals are July 29.
You can find a full schedule for Huskers in Paris here.
