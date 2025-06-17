Nebraska’s Backcourt Gets a Boost as Newcomer Embraces Her Role as a Husker
One of Nebraska women's basketball's newest additions is embracing her new role in Lincoln.
Claire Johnson is a high-IQ, sharpshooting guard that chose to transfer to NU from Samford. In a new atmosphere with a team carrying high expectations, Johnson is already meshing well. She could be best under-the-radar portal pickups of the year.
Claire Johnson's Rise Went From SoCon Star to Big Ten X-Factor
Claire Johnson enlightened the Southern Conference last season as a freshman. The player matured to become Samford's leading scorer at 13.4 points per game, but it was her efficiency that drove fans wild. She shot 47% from the floor, nearly 39% from three-point territory, and lights-out 87.7% from the free-throw stripe. She could score, but she could also pass (2.3 assists), and she had a composure way beyond her years. One of the more impressive games, a 30-point drubbing of UNC Greensboro, showed just how lethal she can be when and if she gets on fire.
Those numbers didn't fall on deaf ears. Johnson was an All-SoCon Second Team and All-Freshman selection. With all the accolades, she was a primo target in the transfer portal last spring. Nebraska locked her up early, and by April 2025, she had already committed to the Cornhuskers.
And now? She's here—and she's pledged.
"It's what drew me to it initially," Johnson told the Huskers Radio Network recently. She went on to say, "It was a little crazy in the portal, having to manage that and also finish finals." But overall, it was really worth it."
Why Johnson Matters Now More Than Ever
Johnson is joining a stacked backcourt that brings back All-Big Ten freshman Britt Prince, as well as starters Logan Nissley and Callin Hake, with Alison Weidner coming off of another surgery. Nebraska is also returning starting forwards Jessica Petrie and Natalie Potts, with the latter also coming off of an injury.
Coach Amy Williams didn't settle with the talent that is returning. She went in the portal and got pieces that can make this next year a big step forward.
Enter Claire Johnson.
Williams was not afraid to sing her praises.
"Claire comes off a great freshman year in which she showed her versatility, effectiveness, and ability to impact games," Williams said. "Her skill set, along with her maturity, focus, and work ethic, makes her the perfect fit for the job with the Huskers."
Johnson is one of a robust transfer class that joins Hailey Weaver (Northwestern), Emily Fisher (Maryland), and Eliza Maupin (Kansas State). The idea? Restock the roster with fight-tested talent that can run it back up.
What Lies Ahead for Claire and the Huskers?
As the 2025–26 season approaches, here are three storylines to follow regarding Claire Johnson:
1. Early Chemistry with Returning Stars: How quickly can Johnson mesh with key returnees like sophomore phenom Britt Prince, who was an All-Big Ten Freshman Team pick last year.
2. Non-Conference Proving Grounds: Nebraska's non-conference schedule includes a showcase game against North Dakota State at the Sanford Pentagon on Nov. 14. That game, and others, will test whether Johnson can replicate her SoCon success against superior competition.
3. Big Ten Pressure: Can She Elevate the Metrics? Beyond points per game, Johnson’s decision-making will be key. Can she help improve Nebraska’s assist-to-turnover ratio?
