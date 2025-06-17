Nebraska’s Backcourt Gets a Boost as Newcomer Embraces Her Role as a Husker

🔊✨ Get to know @HuskerWBB’s @clairejohnson_4 on the first episode of The Newcomers, presented by @BCBSNebraska.



-Watch/Listen-

🎥🎧: https://t.co/BY7E1xeoZn

🎥🎧: https://t.co/0HX0oeeKZx pic.twitter.com/uQ9sdXi5ss