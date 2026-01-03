Nebraska Basketball Guard Connor Essegian Confirms Return to Huskers for Next Season

Connor Essegian is already eyeing a return to playing at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Nebraska guard spoke on the Husker Radio Network's basketball pregame show Friday prior to the No. 13 Huskers' 58-56 home over No. 9 Michigan State, discussing his injury recovery and previewing the top 15 contest in Lincoln. Essegian shared he was excited to join the success of the program once he is available to return to action.

"I can mark it right now. I'm coming back (next year)," Essegian said.

Connor Essegian sends a three. | Amarillo Mullen

The senior guard arrived in Lincoln after spending his first two seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers, playing in 68 games and aiding the Badgers in a pair of postseason appearances. He became one of Nebraska's top bench performers in the 2024-25 season, playing in all 35 contests while averaging 10.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game as the Huskers' sixth man.

Essegian's scoring average was third among all Big Ten reserves, while the sharpshooter ranked among the conference's leaders in three-pointers per game and three-point percentage. The Wisconsin transfer had 78 three-pointers in his junior season, tying for the sixth most in Nebraska's single-season record and was the most for a Husker since the 2018-19 season.

Essegian was anticipated to have a significant role once again for the Big Red in 2025-26, but suffered a season-ending injury to his right ankle in the second half of the Huskers' Nov. 25 win over Winthrop. The guard averaged 5.4 points per contest, hitting eight three-pointers while reaching double figures twice in his seven appearances. Essegian's timetable for recovery, per Nebraska Men's Basketball athletic trainer Andrew McCabe, was set between two and three months.

Nebraska guard Connor Essegian on crutches during the Creighton game. He is out for the season after suffering an injury against Winthrop. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

“I feel awful for Connor because of all the work he puts in and things he provides our team both on and off the court,” coach Fred Hoiberg said in November. “With an injury like this, we don’t want to rush Connor back without him being 100 percent, so we have made the decision to shut him down for the rest of the season, and he will apply for a medical hardship. While he won’t be playing, Connor will find ways to lead and help our program. I am confident that Connor will make the most of this setback and come back stronger from it.”

The guard had worked through the off-season to commit to becoming a stronger leader for the Huskers and felt confident in what the team could become for the 2025-26 season.

“This is now my second year here, and just to be able to be a returning guy, and know our system, know what we got, what we’re about, being a big part of that is something that I feel I can take us to the next level,” Essegian said in September during preseason camp.

Nebraska guard Connor Essegian celebrates with teammate Jared Garcia after a second-half bucket against BYU. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

“I love Connor,” Nebraska forward Braden Frager said during the Huskers' preseason. “He’s a great guy; I love him so much. It was actually funny, the first time I stepped on campus, we were doing physicals or whatever, and he was the first guy I talked to. He was like, ‘You want to come over?’, and I went over to his house and we kind of just connected. It’s a great relationship I’ve had with him.”

“We haven’t won an NCAA Tournament game here, and that’s something that we want to be able to do for this university, for this program, to set that in the right direction,” Essegian said.

Even without Essegian's presence, the Huskers are off to their strongest start in program history, winning their last 18 games dating back to the College Basketball Crown and opening the season 14-0 and 3-0 in Big Ten Conference play. Essegian has been enjoying the success publicly online, sharing his thoughts on the Huskers' wins repeatedly on his personal X page.

HUSKER NATION HOW BOUT THAT ONE. PROTECT THE VAULT🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/zTPj2H12Kn — Connor Essegian (@CEssegian) January 3, 2026

Mr. Triple Double himself 👑 pic.twitter.com/TAXJHqnBP2 — Connor Essegian (@CEssegian) December 22, 2025

Go Big Red am I right?🌽 pic.twitter.com/CkysZV8kmh — Connor Essegian (@CEssegian) December 6, 2025

"It hurts me to know that I will not be on the court to help our team, but I will be there every step of the way off of it. We still have history to make this year, so let's get it done. I am fully trusting what the Lord has in store for me and this team. His plan always prevails and outweighs our own," Essegian wrote following the news of his season-ending injury.

Essegian would rejoin a Husker roster that could potentially see familiar faces in new roles, as six seniors will exhaust their eligibility at the conclusion of the season. Sam Hoiberg, Kendall Blue, Jamarques Lawrence, Ugnius Jarusevivius, Jared Garcia, and Rienk Mast are set to graduate at the conclusion of the season.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.