Nebraska Basketball Prepared for 'Physical War' With Michigan State

No. 13 Nebraska basketball is ready for the ultimate battle Friday night against No. 9 Michigan State.

The Big Ten Conference showdown between the Huskers and Spartans marks the highest-ranked contest in program history. The last time two top-15 teams squared off in Lincoln, the No. 15 Huskers took down No. 10 Kansas 85-75 on March 3, 1991. Likewise, Nebraska is up to its highest ranking since the '91 season and finished its non-conference slate unbeaten for the first time since the 1928-29 season.

Despite the new highs for the Huskers under Fred Hoiberg, including a 17-game winning streak dating back to last season's College Basketball Crown run, Nebraska faces a new level of opponent in Michigan State. The top-10 Spartans are 12-1 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play, and finished the 2024-25 season as the Big Ten Regular Season champions. Likewise, Michigan State leads the all-time matchup 24-10 and stomped Nebraska a season ago, 89-52 in East Lansing.

Michigan State Spartans forward Frankie Fidler puts in a jump shot over the Nebraska Cornhuskers defense during the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. | Dale Young-Imagn Images

"Now preparing for one of the most difficult teams that you have to prepare for all year because of their speed and their physicality. You just can't simulate everything that Michigan State does to put you in a tough position," Hoiberg said during his media press conference on Thursday.

Michigan State is a new-look foe compared to the Spartans' team that thumped Nebraska in December of 2024. Tom Izzo's squad saw several key departures - including All-Big Ten Third Team and All-Defensive selection Jaden Akins as well as NBA Draft pick Jase Richardson - but held on to key figures that have Michigan State in contention as per the program's usual standard.

Michigan State's size matters when facing Nebraska, as the Spartans rank 11th nationally in rebounds per game (39.7) and are tied for 13th in offensive rebounds per contest (12.7). Both teams average over 80 points per game, but the Huskers' shooting is the distinct advantage as Nebraska is tied for 40th with 10.3 three pointers made per game compared to Michigan State's 7.7, tied for 210th.

Nebraska forward Rienk Mast makes his seventh three-pointer of the game against BYU, helping him score a game-high 31 points. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Nebraska's X-Factor against this iteration of Michigan State has been its catalyst all season in forward Rienk Mast. Mast did not play in the contest a season ago and has been on a tear to open his season, averaging 16.5 points per game along with 6.8 rebounds. He enforces a dynamic 1-2 scoring punch for the Big Red, as Iowa transfer Pryce Sandfort matches Mast's scoring at 16.5 points per game with 5.0 rebounds per game.

"It's going to be a challenge. I look forward to that challenge," Mast said during his media availability on Thursday. "It is going to be a physical war."

Mast continued that Nebraska has been preparing for the physicality in practice, and that Michigan State "brings it every night," but the Huskers look forward to the challenges. Hoiberg also noted that Nebraska must be ready for the Spartans to punch first.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

"If we go out there and have a lack of urgency getting back in transition, it gets ugly in a hurry. If you're not committed to going in there and playing a physical battle and being ready for a war, it gets ugly in a hurry," Hoiberg said. "To me, the game starts when the shot goes up. Again, if you let them hit first its going to be a long evening."

Despite the concern of Michigan State's strength, Nebraska's roster remains confident in its own ability to attack with physicality.

"I feel like I try and be physical every single game. They are known for their speed and physicality," Mast said. "How do you prepare for that? Mentally get ready to get hit. Get some bruises, get some scratches. It is going to be a war."

Nebraska men's basketball players huddle during their game against USC Upstate. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Nebraska also understands the advantage the Cornhuskers have in playing this top-15 matchup inside of Pinnacle Bank Arena. The ranked-on-ranked battle is the first for the men's basketball program inside the venue.

"I think we'll put ourselves in a good spot being at home. The crowd, the advantage we have here... we got to play to it as an advantage," Mast said. "We know if we're in PBA we got to defend home court. There's going to be a little bit more cameras but we got to defend home court."

No. 13 Nebraska welcomes No. 9 Michigan State to Pinnacle Bank Arena for an 8 p.m. CST tipoff in Lincoln with coverage provided by Peacock. The contest can also be heard on the Huskers Radio Network and its affiliates.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.