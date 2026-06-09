Nebraska Basketball to Face the Butler Bulldogs in Chicago This Fall

Fred Hoiberg is heading back to Chicago.

Just a few months after Nebraska's appearance in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals at the United Center, the Huskers are set to return to the Windy City. On Tuesday, NU announced a neutral-site matchup against Butler at Credit Union 1 Arena on Nov. 22, adding another quality opponent to its 2026-27 non-conference schedule.

The trip also marks a return to familiar territory for Hoiberg, who spent four seasons as head coach of the Chicago Bulls from 2015 to 2019.

Entering his eighth season at Nebraska, Hoiberg will lead the Huskers into a matchup against a Big East foe. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming game.

Ticket information, tipoff time, and broadcast details

Officially announced on June 9, ticket information, tipoff time, and broadcast details have yet to be released.

Nebraska officials indicated that an official announcement is expected later this summer.

Regardless, expect a strong contingent of Husker fans to make the trip. Following a historic 28-7 (15-5 Big Ten) season in 2025-26, interest surrounding Nebraska basketball is seemingly at an all-time high. Husker Nation has travelled exceedingly well, and this matchup should offer much of the same.

Butler has hired Atlanta Hawks assistant Ronald Nored as it's next head coach, source told @On3.https://t.co/sS4v1Jk5Tg pic.twitter.com/JaY16tjAO0 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) March 25, 2026

Know the Foe

This season, Butler will be led by first-year head coach Ronald Nored. A 2012 graduate of the school, Nored helped guide the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championship game appearances as the team's starting point guard during his collegiate playing career.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 16-16 campaign in 2025-26. Following the season, former head coach Thad Matta announced his retirement after three years leading the team.

Despite the coaching change, Butler is maintaining strong ties to its past. Alongside Nored, assistant coach Emerson Kampen also returns to his alma mater as part of the Bulldogs' new staff. With two former players helping lead the program, Butler hopes to get back to the success they found in the early 2010's.

Mark your calendars ‼️



Dawgs vs. Huskers in Chi-Town 🔜🏙️🏀



📰: https://t.co/bJ0nd5Ui60 pic.twitter.com/GTQNhUBS5B — Butler Basketball (@ButlerMBB) June 9, 2026

History Between the Two Teams

The Huskers and Bulldogs will meet for the fifth time in program history on Nov. 22.

The most recent matchup came in the first round of the 2019 NIT, where Nebraska emerged with an 80-76 victory. The Huskers hold a 3-1 advantage in the all-time series.

This year's contest will mark the first regular-season meeting between the two programs since Dec. 29, 1986. NU also won that matchup, 67-56.

You dreamed it.

They did it.



Relive the historic 2025-26 season in cinematic fashion.



🎞️ Premiering June 15th

⌚️ 6:00 pm CT

📍 Rococo Theatre

🎟️ On sale tomorrow at 10:00 am CT pic.twitter.com/YmBE6aiDCT — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) May 21, 2026

Hoiberg's Statement About the Game

“We were looking to add another high-profile game as we finalized our non-conference schedule, and this matchup with Butler had many of the things we were looking for,” Hoiberg said. “It's an opportunity to play a Big East program on a neutral court before we head into our December Big Ten Conference games, and we have a lot of fans and alumni in the Chicago area."

"I have a lot of respect for Coach Nored, who worked his way up the NBA coaching ranks before returning to lead his alma mater," Hoiberg continued. "He was with one of my basketball mentors, Rick Carlisle, with the Pacers.”

Taking on the Tigers. 😤 pic.twitter.com/fclV9lOI1I — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) June 4, 2026

Other Non-Con Matchups Announced

The Huskers will play Missouri on a neutral floor in Kansas City. The game will be played at T-Mobile Center, where Nebraska defeated Kansas State and New Mexico on its way to the Hall of Fame Classic title last fall.

NU will also take on Providence in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Rhode Island and Monmouth will also participate in the event.

Lastly, the Big Red will return to Sioux Falls on Nov. 15 for a matchup against Boise State at the Sanford Pentagon. Nebraska defeated Oklahoma 105-99 a season ago at the venue and will take on the Broncos exactly one year after doing just that.