Report: Nebraska Forward Jessica Petrie Intends to Enter Transfer Portal

One of the Huskers' top talents from Down Under will be looking for a new college basketball home this offseason.

Jessica Petrie, a 6-2 forward from Gold Coast, Australia, is set to enter the transfer portal after spending three seasons in Lincoln, according to a report from On3. Petrie started 23 games this past season for the Huskers, playing in 30 of the 32 possible games while averaging 11.3 points per game and shooting 45 percent from the field. The junior added 4.8 rebounds per game while helping push the Huskers to the NCAA Tournament.

Monday's news makes Petrie the first Nebraska women's basketball player to reportedly enter the transfer portal this offseason, as the junior could become the fourth Husker to leave the program following the conclusion of the season. The Huskers are set to graduate guards Hailey Weaver and Callin Hake as well as fellow forward Eliza Maupin.

NEWS: Husker F Jessica Petrie plans to enter the transfer portal, per On3.



Petrie appeared in 98 games in three seasons with the Huskers, while averaging 7 points and 3.7 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/ixdLlD37tE — Hail Varsity (@HailVarsity) March 23, 2026

Petrie stepped up for Nebraska during her sophomore campaign through the 2024-25 season following the injury to Natalie Potts after the Huskers' forward suffered a knee injury that has sidelined her since. Petrie had her own injury and sickness woes this season, missing time following Nebraska's Jan. 24 win against Illinois. She would return to the lineup for Nebraska's 88-76 road loss at Michigan.

"We were missing composure that Jess brings to the table. I think she did a great job for her first day back out there," Nebraska coach Amy Williams said of Petrie's return in February. "Still, maybe not quite fully 100%, but she gave us a spark."

Before arriving at Nebraska, Petrie starred at three levels for the Australian National Team in the summer of 2022. She averaged 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over five games for the Australian U18 National Team at the FIBA Asian Championship in Bengaluru, India in September. She helped the Australia Gems to a gold medal with a championship game win over China

Jess Petrie was one of several Huskers who found it hard to hold their own against 6'7 Lauren Betts in UCLA's 83-61 win over Nebraska. | Nebraska Athletics

Petrie was a key contributor in some of the Huskers' key games this season, turning Nebraska's second game of the season with a 20-point performance against Samford. The junior would add 17 points and five rebounds in a 86-76 loss at Iowa on New Year's Day, while pacing the Big Red with 18 and 15 points respectively in wins over Indiana and Illinois.

The Australia native improved each season under Amy Williams, averaging 3.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game in 35 game appearances as a freshman, 6.4 points and 4.4 rebounds as a sophomore, then ending the 2025-26 campaign with 11.3 and 4.8 rebounds per contest. Petrie's shooting percentages slightly dipped with more attempts in her junior season, as she also attempted 37 more attempts from three compared to her second year in Lincoln.

Nebraska women's basketball respected Petrie's leadership throughout her three seasons in Lincoln as Williams called the forward the program's "mama bear" during the Huskers' December stretch.

Nebraska forward Jessica Petrie (left) and guard Callin Hake (right) celebrate during a 74-70 win over Illinois in the 2025 Big Ten Tournament. | Nebraska Athletics

"Jess Petrie is kind of the mama bear on the team, and I would say just one of the most mature athletes that we have. I think part of that is she's been away from home for a long time when she left as a high schooler to go to train at the center of excellence," Williams said. "I think it just creates kind of a maturity and a player that our team really looks up to. It has been really fun watching her this year just because of the training that she's put in, playing with a lot of confidence."

"She shows that with her ability to just be versatile and take perimeter shots with confidence, put the ball on the floor from the perimeter with confidence, play with her back to the basket with confidence, and just bounce back and forth to whatever we need defensively. I think it is showing with the confidence she's playing with," Williams said of Petrie.

Petrie had joined a tradition of Australian players to join the Huskers' program in the 2020s, as the forward followed in the footsteps of Ruby Porter, Isabelle Bourne, and and Jaz Shelley to play at Nebraska. Porter eventually returned to Australia to play professionally in 2022 after two seasons with Nebraska, whil3 Bourne would play four seasons before returning to Australia to play in the WNBL. Shelley would transfer from Oregon to the Huskers and was a 2024 WNBA Draft selection.

Nebraska players Britt Prince and Jessica Petrie celebrate Petrie's 70-foot buzzer beater to end the first quarter against Creighton. | Nebraska Athletics

If Petrie elects to leave the program, Nebraska women's basketball has plenty of options to turn to. Returning to the roster currently are sophomore forward Amiah Hargrove and Potts, as Potts has yet to return since her injury from the 2024-25 season. Sophomore forward/center Petra Bozan could also be an option for the Big Red, but Hargrove had the greatest return of position players from the past season. Hargrove played in 31 games and started 12, averaging 12.7 points per game with 5.5 rebounds per game. Despite some high-output performances in the second-half of the season, Harvgrove had a quieter finish in the Huskers' final two games, scoring eight and six points in Nebraska's NCAA Tournament games.

Nebraska also has incoming four-star freshman Ashlyn Koupal and Ava Miles from the 2026 recruitment class, providing an immediate spark of young talent for the Big Red if Petrie elects to move on from Lincoln. Koupal is a top-rated prospect as the No. 11 recruit in the country, while Miles is a top-75 recruit.

"Ashlyn has great versatility, which makes her a dangerous threat to score both inside and out," Williams said after the November national signing day announcement. "She makes those around her better with her ability to pass and defend at a high level. She has a strong desire to be great and the work ethic to match. She is going to have a tremendous career as a Husker."

"Ava is an outstanding all-around player who is going to bring energy to the court and the locker room every day," Williams said. "She is a high-level communicator with the ability to create in transition and score at all three levels. She is willing to do all the little things to help her team win. Husker fans are going to love watching her energy and enthusiasm on the court."

Nebraska coach Amy Williams issues instruction during a game against Creighton. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The women's college basketball transfer portal officially opens on April 6 and closes on April 20.