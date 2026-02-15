Nebraska Men’s Basketball’s Week Ahead: Pryce Sandfort Returns to Iowa

Nebraska forward Pryce Sandfort played 65 games for Iowa over two seasons before transferring to the Huskers in April 2025. He probably has thought every day about returning to Iowa, where Nebraska will be Tuesday night.

Sandfort comes across as cool under pressure on the court. He is the Huskers’ leading scorer at 17.5 points per game. He carried that perceived coolness over to a postgame news conference Saturday after Nebraska defeated Northwestern, 68-49. Sandfort scored a game-high 29 against Northwestern.

Although he didn’t have much to say about his return to Iowa, it’s hard to believe he hasn’t had this game on his mind for nearly 10 months.

“Same as every game, just you know, just another road game,” Sandfort said Saturday when asked about the Iowa game. “Got to be locked in.”

Nebraska (22-3, 11-3 Big Ten) closes out its week at home Saturday against pesky Penn State (11-15, 2-13).

But first, Iowa. “Same as every game … just another road game” ... Doubtful.

Sandfort’s Iowa history

Sandfort is a 6-foot-7 junior forward with what has to be the quickest shot release in college basketball. He leads the Huskers in three-point shooting (.402). When his three-ball is going in as part of the offensive flow, the Huskers generally are on a roll.

When Sandfort went to Iowa, he followed his big brother Payton’s footsteps. Payton played at Iowa from 2002-05. He made All-Big Ten honors his final two seasons.

Pryce was Iowa Mr. Basketball in 2003. He averaged 24.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.7 steals per game as his Waukee Northwest High School team advanced to the Class 4A state championship game.

Huskers’ history with Hawkeyes

Nebraska has lost three consecutive games to Iowa and is 11-20 all time against the Hawkeyes.

Nebraska and Iowa are coming off losses to Purdue. The Huskers rallied from a 22-point deficit before losing, 80-77. Iowa was drilled by the visiting Boilermakers, 78-57, on Saturday.

With only six regular-season games remaining — that includes two against Iowa — Nebraska can see March and the opportunity to win the school’s first NCAA Tournament game. The Huskers are 0-8 in the NCAAs.

Nebraska ranks seventh in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Huskers are a 3-seed in the latest ESPN Bracketology. They can protect both of those prestigious rankings with a win at Iowa.

Nebraska at Iowa

When: Tuesday, 8 p.m. CT

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

Records: Nebraska, 22-3, 11-3 in Big Ten; Iowa, 18-7, 8-6

TV: Big Ten Network

Rankings updated based on games through Saturday.

Iowa rankings

* Associated Press Top 25: 27

* NCAA Net Ratings: 27

* USA Today Coaches Poll: 25

* Kenpom.com: 25

* ESPN Power Index: 37

* Top 25 and 1: Not ranked

* Team Rankings.com: 32

In Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology projections for ESPN, Iowa is an 8-seed for the 68-team NCAA Tournament. The next Bracketology will be released Tuesday.

Nebraska rankings

* Associated Press Top 25: 7

* NCAA Net Ratings: 11

* USA Today Coaches Poll: 8

* Kenpom.com: 11

* ESPN Power Index: 18

* Top 25 and 1: 8

* Team Rankings.com: 7

In Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology projections for ESPN, Nebraska is a 3-seed for the 68-team NCAA Tournament.



Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz is the Hawkeyes' leading scorer with a 20.4 points per game average. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Nebraska-Iowa analysis

Iowa has lost two consecutive games. Losing to highly regarded Purdue is understandable, but falling to 10-14 Maryland, 77-70, is puzzling.

Hawkeyes coach Ben McCollum is in his first season in Iowa City. He replaced Fran McCaffery, who coached the Hawkeyes for 15 seasons and is their all-time winningest coach. McCaffery now coaches at Penn, his alma mater.

McCollum came to Iowa from Drake, where he won 31 games last season and the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title. Drake advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Before Drake, McCollum won four national championships in Division II at Northwest Missouri State (2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022).

Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg is being mentioned as a possible national coach of the year based on the Huskers' turnaround season.

All eyes will be on Sandfort for his homecoming. How he plays might determine the outcome.

Penn State at Nebraska

When: Saturday, 1 p.m. CT

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Records: Penn State, 11-15, 2-13 in Big Ten; Nebraska, 22-3, 11-3 in Big Ten

TV: Big Ten Network

Rankings updated based on games through Saturday.

Penn State rankings

* Associated Press Top 25: Not ranked

* NCAA Net Ratings: 120

* USA Today Coaches Poll: Not ranked

* Kenpom.com: 125

* ESPN Power Index: 112

* Top 25 and 1: Not ranked

* Team Rankings.com: 106

In Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology projections for ESPN, Penn State is not mentioned.

Nebraska rankings

* Associated Press Top 25: 7

* NCAA Net Ratings: 11

* USA Today Coaches Poll: 8

* Kenpom.com: 11

* ESPN Power Index: 18

* Top 25 and 1: 8

* Team Rankings.com: 7

In Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology projections for ESPN, Nebraska is a 3-seed for the 68-team NCAA Tournament.

Nebraska-Penn State analysis

Penn State doesn’t look like a fierce opponent for Nebraska, but despite their record the Nittany Lions have been a surprisingly tough out.

The Nittany Lions have won 2-of-5, including a road win at Washington. One of the losses was by two points against possible NCAA Tournament participant USC.

Against No. 2 Michigan, Penn State had the ball with a chance to win the game in the final seconds before losing, 74-72.

Nebraska guard Sam Hoiberg drives against Northwestern guard Angelo Ciaravino during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Penn State has 10 players averaging at least 10 minutes of playing time. The Nittany Lions have seven players averaging at least 6.9 points per game.

Still, Nebraska should have too much talent, scheme and everything else to handle the Nittany Lions. If Penn State hangs around and makes the game competitive, don’t be shocked.

