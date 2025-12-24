Nebraska Men’s Basketball Season So Far is No Fluke

The Nebraska men’s basketball team is one of six Division I schools in America without a loss. That’s six out of 365 teams.

Nebraska employs an entertaining style of play. The Huskers hustle, play defense and look for the open man. And, they can shoot the ball. They’re shooting 48.2 percent from the field. They have size and depth.

The Huskers are 12-0 and ranked 13th in the AP Top 25 Poll. Nebraska next faces New Hampshire on Dec. 30, before Michigan State comes to town on Jan. 2. The Spartans are 11-1, ranked ninth in the nation and they have been the Big Ten's most enduring program for more than two decades.

With the game in Lincoln before a fired-up crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena looking for some over-the-years payback, this matchup could be a classic. Michigan State is 16-4 vs. Nebraska since 2011. MSU is 7-2 in Lincoln. Spartans coach Tom Izzo has a lifetime of winning big games and nothing Nebraska does will surprise him.

Knowing Izzo, the Spartans have been preparing for this game for weeks — a true sign of respect for what the Huskers are doing this season.

Huskers' 12-0 record is legitimate

There is nothing fluky about the Huskers’ 12-0 start. Defeating Wisconsin by 30 points and Creighton by 21 points made sure of that.

Winning at No. 13 Illinois truly validated and elevated Fred Hoiberg’s Huskers.

Yes, the Huskers struggled in the first half Sunday night against North Dakota, but the outcome was always expected. Nebraska’s 78-55 win dragged down its season’s three-point shooting percentage. The Huskers shot 6-of-27 from distance (22 percent), dropping their season’s percentage from distance to 34.9.

Nebraska is a balanced team, with six players averaging at least 8.0 points per game. Rienk Mast averages 17.0 points and Pryce Sandfort averages 16.3. Balanced scoring means if one guy is off one game, there are others to back him up. Not relying on one player is a sign of a program’s strength, not a weakness.

The other undefeated teams

Michigan, Iowa State, Arizona, Vanderbilt and Miami, Ohio, are the nation’s other unbeaten teams. No. 3 Duke fell from the unblemished list Saturday with a 82-81 loss to Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden. The Blue Devils led by 17 points in the second half before losing.

There hasn’t been a full-season undefeated team since the 1975-76 Indiana team. The Hoosiers, coached by Bob Knight, went 32-0 and started Scott May, Kent Benson, Quinn Buckner, Tom Abernethy and Bob Wilkerson. It was a team for the ages and still is.

Here is a look at the current six remaining undefeated teams:

Nebraska (12-0)

Best wins: Illinois, Wisconsin, Creighton Oklahoma, Kansas State

Likely first loss: Michigan State (Jan. 2)

AP Poll ranking: 13

Projected NCAA Tournament seed: 7.

Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology on ESPN has the Huskers as a 4-seed. But with the Big Ten schedule looming, expect the Huskers to take some bumps and bruises. Not being an 8- or 9-seed means the winner of the 8-9 game avoids playing the No. 1 seed in the second round.

Best wins: Auburn, Gonzaga, TCU

Likely first loss: At Michigan State (Jan. 30)

AP Poll ranking: 2

Projected NCAA Tournament seed: 1.

Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau makes a layup against Villanova. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lunardi has been behind the Wolverines for months to win the national championship. U-M has blown out Auburn, Gonzaga and Villanova and has scored 100 points six times, best in the nation. Michigan has overwhelming and athletic size, a clever point guard in Elliot Cadeau, a transfer from North Carolina, and eight players averaging at least 7.8 points per game. Michigan has depth and likes to push the ball. That style of play tends to wear down teams in the second half.

Best wins: Purdue, Iowa, St. John’s

Likely first loss: At Baylor (Jan. 7)

AP Poll ranking: 3

Projected NCAA Tournament seed: 2.

ESPN’s Bracketology has the Cyclones as a No. 1 seed. The Cyclones’ 81-58 rout over preseason No. 1 Purdue in West Lafayette got everyone’s attention. But Big 12 basketball is difficult with possible losses around every corner. Expect Iowa State to be a 2-seed in March.

Iowa State forward Dominykas Pleta gets possession of the ball against Long Beach State forward Leopold Levillain. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best wins: UConn, UCLA, Auburn, Alabama, Florida

Likely first loss: At BYU (Jan. 26)

AP Poll ranking: 1

Projected NCAA Tournament seed: 1.

Arizona forward Tobe Awaka makes a layup against Bethune-Cookman in McKale Arena, Tucson. | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Wildcats’ five best wins were all against ranked teams. Arizona is a powerful blend of size, great outside shooting and tenacious defense. The Wildcats, currently a No. 1 seed in Bracketology, look like a Final Four team — despite their spotty NCAA history.

Best wins: Memphis, Wake Forest, Saint Mary’s

Likely first loss: Alabama (Jan. 7)

AP Poll ranking: 11

Projected NCAA Tournament seed: 6.

Bracketology has the Commodores as a 3-seed. That might be optimistic, given the rough SEC schedule that awaits. But, just like the Vandy football team, the basketball team has been impressive so far. That heady, early season run will get severely tested in the conference. Experienced point guard Frankie Collins will help steer the Commodores' ship.

Vanderbilt guard Frankie Collins looks to pass the ball against Memphis Tigers during the second half at FedExForum, Memphis. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Best wins: Ball State, UNC Asheville

Likely first loss: At Bowling Green (Dec. 30)

AP Poll ranking: Others receiving votes at 34

Projected NCAA Tournament seed: Won’t make the NCAAs.

The RedHawks will not be the MAC’s automatic qualifier, according to Bracketology. That will go to Akron.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.