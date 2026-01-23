Nebraska’s Senior-Led Surge and the Question It Leaves Behind

The funny thing about history is that most of us have lived through some pretty big moments in time, but we don’t really think about it in the moment.

Some of you reading this may remember when man first stepped on the moon, while others can recall where they were the day JFK was assassinated in Dallas. In recent years, most people know vividly what they were doing on September 11, 2001.

History comes in all shapes and sizes – some for some of the world’s greatest achievements, others for some of the greatest failures. A common thread through all of time, however, is that many people don’t take the time in the moment to think about how what they are witnessing will stand the test of time.

Sellouts are usually reserved for the football team, but the Big Red Faithful is now showing up for its 7th-ranked men's basketball team. | Nebraska Athletics

For fans of the Nebraska men’s basketball team, this season is an outlier for that very reason. Every single fan that’s watched the team on TV this season or helped sell out Pinnacle Bank Arena for raucous home games knows exactly what they’re seeing and knows how it will be remembered.

This is the single-greatest stretch of Nebraska men’s basketball of all time, and this team isn’t done etching notes in the record books. The reason everyone can appreciate what they’re seeing on the hardwood every night is that for most of the last two decades (and beyond), Nebraska basketball has lived in short bursts of hope. A promising January here. A strong home stretch there, but rarely anything that felt permanent – until now.

For the only Power Four conference team that is yet to win an NCAA Tournament game, this season has the opportunity to change everything.

Nebraska's on a nation-leading 23-game win streak dating back to the end of last season. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

At 19-0 overall and 8-0 in Big Ten play, Nebraska didn’t just ease its way into the national conversation — it kicked in the door. The Huskers have climbed to No. 7 in the AP Poll, their highest ranking in program history. The winning streak, which dates back to last season, stands at 23-straight games, which is the longest in the country.

And perhaps most importantly, the way Nebraska is winning looks sustainable. They’re winning with a balanced offense, with several different players becoming the star of the game through the lengthy winning streak. They’ve also been able to pair that with a disciplined defense led by the coach’s kid and senior guard Sam Hoiberg. It’s a recipe that’s allowed Nebraska to have uncanny composure in tight moments.

But history has taught Nebraska fans to ask the next question quickly.

Can this last?

Nebraska's senior-led roster is considered one of the main reasons the team has soared to national relevance this season. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The answer begins with what this team actually is. This iteration is built on experience thanks to the 16-man roster featuring seven seniors. That matters when you need to come out with some close wins during a winning streak like this.

Look closely at how Nebraska wins games and the pattern becomes clear. This season, NU has wins by margins of one (Kansas State), two (No. 9 Michigan State), three (No. 13 Illinois), three (Ohio State), six (Indiana), six (Oklahoma), seven (Winthrop) and nine (South Carolina Upstate).

The Huskers aren’t overwhelming opponents with athletic mismatches. They’re winning with execution and poise…and plenty of scoring. Nebraska averages more than 80 points per game this season, a notable jump compared with recent years.

Iowa transfer Pryce Sandfort leads Nebraska in scoring this season, averaging nearly 17 points per game. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Iowa transfer Pryce Sandfort leads the team at roughly 17 points per game, while senior Rienk Mast isn’t far behind him with 14.9 points per game. They’re also doing it with high efficiency. In conference wins like the blowout of Northwestern, Nebraska shot 51% from the floor, 42% from three and posted 18 assists while committing only five turnovers.

Those numbers matter because they reflect the experience. Veteran teams consistently outperform younger teams in close games. They rotate faster on defense. They recognize scouting tendencies quicker. They handle late-game possessions with more patience.

Nebraska fits that profile almost perfectly, but it’s also what makes the future complicated.

Senior success doesn’t automatically repeat. Across college basketball, teams that lose more than half of their returning minutes almost always see statistical regression the following season. Efficiency drops, ratings slip and the new blood leads to new issues like increased turnover totals.

Nebraska's Sam Hoiberg is one of seven seniors who account for more than half of the team's playing time this season. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Nebraska’s current production is concentrated in veteran players. Of the 3,800 minutes that have been played in Nebraska’s 19-0 start to the year, 50.4% of them have been played by seniors. When those minutes disappear, so does leadership, defensive communication and late-game decision-making.

Nebraska’s far from the only team in the country facing this dilemma, but with only two freshmen on the roster, it makes you wonder if Nebraska’s prepared to absorb the hit of next season. That’s where this season will be truly logged into history. Will it serve as the single-best season in team history before returning to what the fan base is used to, or is it something more?

Ultimately, this year looks different.

The offense is structured and tough to defend. The spacing looks cleaner and NU’s ball movement is more consistent, which is leading to better shot selection. It looks like system maturity, not temporary chemistry. That’s an important designation because systems can survive roster turnover.

Nebraska's offensive firepower is derived from its structure, which allows for the team's leading scorer to change often. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Nebraska also isn’t riding one player. Production is spread across multiple contributors, which reduces volatility. Teams with diversified scoring tend to be more resilient when roles shift, which will certainly be the case for the 2026-27 season.

What makes this all a little more special is the fact that it’s happening in arguably the best basketball conference in the country. Sustaining greatness in the Big Ten is tough to do, given how deep the conference runs. Year in and year out, it churns out multiple NCAA Tournament teams, and with the most recent expansion, travel is unforgiving.

Nebraska’s jump from a 7-13 Big Ten record last season to leading the league this year shows just how much roster construction and execution matter. However, it also highlights the margin for error.

One offseason of mismanaged turnover can send a team back to the middle of the pack, which for Nebraska has been an “acceptable” place to be, given its history.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg will soon have the task of trying to sustain this year's success in the future seasons ahead. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

So, what actually determines Nebraska’s next step?

First, you have to look at the returning minutes. If Nebraska can keep key underclassmen in rotation roles now, the next roster won’t be starting from scratch. It also doesn’t hurt that senior Connor Essegian only played in seven games this season before suffering a season-ending injury. This means a likely medical redshirt will allow that much more experience to stick around for another year. To sustain this level of success, coach Fred Hoiberg will need to continue promoting players who already understand his system.

Secondly, Hoiberg will have to craft his portal strategy. Modern college basketball is built on experienced transfers (see Pryce Sandfort). Teams that reload with juniors and seniors replace production faster than teams relying on freshmen development alone. Nebraska has already shown it’s willing to use the portal strategically. That willingness will be tested again.

Lastly, NU needs to hold on tightly to its new identity. If the team keeps its defensive principles, offensive spacing and discipline intact, the baseline remains high regardless of who’s running the system. If the identity changes every year, that’s when your shot at consistency disappears.

The 2025-26 season has already been a heck of a ride, but Nebraska fans hope it's just the start of a new era of Nebraska basketball. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

So, can Nebraska sustain greatness? Yes — but not by trying to recreate this roster.

This season shouldn’t be viewed as the standard to replicate. It should be viewed as the blueprint. The next challenge is proving it can replace seniors with experience instead of hope. If Nebraska succeeds at that, this season won’t be remembered as an outlier, but rather the moment the program finally learned how to stay relevant.

For now, though, the fan base is doing exactly what it should be — enjoying every minute of the history that's unfolding in front of them. If this team has anything to say about it, the story of this year has only reached its intermission, and the second act is about to begin.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.