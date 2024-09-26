Nebraska Women's Basketball's Alexis Markowski Named Preseason All-Big Ten
Heading into her senior season, Nebraska women's basketball's Alexis Markowski continues to earn the respect of the league's coaches and media.
The Big Ten Conference announced preseason all-conference teams Thursday. Markowski was named Preseason All-Big Ten from both the coaches and media. This is the third time she has been named to the Big Ten's preseason teams, having done so as a sophomore and as a junior.
Markowski led Nebraska is scoring and rebounding last season, grabbing 19 double-doubles along the way. Her 40 career double-doubles have her tied with first-team All-Americans Kelsey Griffin (2006-10) and Jordan Hooper (2011-14) for Nebraska's career record.
The Lincoln native helped last year's Huskers go 23-12 and make the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Entering the 2024-25 season, Markowski is just 44 rebounds away from becoming the sixth player in school history with 1,000 career rebounds. She is 324 rebounds away from Janet Smith's more than 40-year-old Nebraska career rebound record (1,280). Markowski, who had 369 rebounds last season, is also within striking distance of one of the top-five rebounding totals in Big Ten Conference history.
Elsewhere, USC's JuJu Watkins was the only unanimous choice of both the coaches and the media to earn preseason All-Big Ten honors. The sophomore guard was the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year by coaches and media.
The coaches and media were also in agreement on the top five teams in preseason voting, beginning with No. 1 USC, No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Maryland, and No. 5 Indiana.
Markowski and 2024 Big Ten Freshman of the Year Natalie Potts will join Nebraska coach Amy Williams at Big Ten Women's Basketball Media Day in Rosemont, Ill., Wednesday, Oct. 2. The event will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
2024-25 Coaches Preseason All-Big Ten Team
Makira Cook, 5th, G, Illinois
Hannah Stuelke, Jr., F, Iowa
Lucy Olsen, Gr., G, Iowa
Shyanne Sellers, Sr., G, Maryland
Alexis Markowski, Sr., C/F, Nebraska
Cotie McMahon, Jr., F, Ohio State
Lauren Betts, Jr., C, UCLA (unanimous)
Kiki Rice, Jr., G, UCLA
JuJu Watkins, So., G, USC (unanimous)
Kiki Iriafen, Gr., F, USC
Serah Williams, Jr., F, Wisconsin
2024-25 Coaches Preseason Player of the Year
JuJu Watkins, So., G, USC
2024-25 Coaches Big Ten Preseason Rankings
1. USC
2. UCLA
3. Ohio State
4. Maryland
5. Indiana
2024-25 Media Preseason All-Big Ten Team
Hannah Stuelke, Jr., F, Iowa
Lucy Olsen, Gr., G, Iowa
Shyanne Sellers, Sr., G, Maryland
Alexis Markowski, Sr., C/F, Nebraska
Cotie McMahon, Jr., F, Ohio State
Lauren Betts, Jr., C, UCLA
Kiki Rice, Jr., G, UCLA
JuJu Watkins, So., G, USC (unanimous)
Kiki Iriafen, Gr., F, USC
Serah Williams, Jr., F, Wisconsin
2024-25 Media Preseason Player of the Year
JuJu Watkins, So., USC
2024-25 Media Big Ten Preseason Rankings
1. USC
2. UCLA
3. Ohio State
4. Maryland
5. Indiana
