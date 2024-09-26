Keys to Victory: Nebraska vs. Purdue
Nebraska goes on the road for the first time this year, playing the Purdue Boilermakers in an early 11am CT kickoff on Saturday. The Huskers, who fell out of the top 25 after their disappointing loss to Illinois, are looking to bounce back with their first conference win of the season. Purdue enters the game with a 1-2 record, having most recently lost to Oregon State 38-21.
On behalf of the Common Fan podcast, here are three keys to victory for the Huskers, and three keys to victory for all the fellow Common Fans.
Nebraska’s Keys to Victory
Handle the Moment. Heading into their first road game of the season, how does the team respond after Saturday’s disappointing loss? Nebraska is better than Purdue on paper. The Huskers are favored by around 10 points according to most betting lines. But this is a team still learning how to win. How do they handle their first road game? Dylan Raiola has been up to the task in each game so far this season; playing on the road in the Big Ten will be another first for the standout true freshman.
In our Illinois game recap on the Common Fan Podcast, co-host MattyO suggested that perhaps getting out of town would be good for Nebraska. The home crowd at Memorial Stadium has been incredible so far this season, but going into hostile territory can have a unifying effect for the boys in red. In theory, if this team is taking the next step under Matt Rhule, we’ll see a renewed focus on details and solid execution on Saturday. More than anything, it would be great to see Nebraska play clean, penalty-free football.
Get the Defense Back on Track. What seemed to be minor red flags about the defense after the Northern Iowa game blossomed into much bigger concerns when the Huskers made Luke Altmyer and the Illinois offense look like Marcus Mariota leading a high powered Oregon team from days gone by. Illinois averaged 5.5 yards on first down plays. The Illini were 7-for-13 on 3rd down (and 2-for-3 on 4th down), with Altmyer completing 78% of his passes on the night. More than that, Nebraska’s defensive performance just didn’t pass the eye test. Illinois receivers were wide open all night. On some running plays, there seemed to be no Blackshirts in sight. In overtime, when the Huskers could least afford it, it took the Illini two plays to go 25 yards for a touchdown.
The Nebraska defense must tighten things up against Purdue. The Boilermaker offense has been underwhelming this year, but they did run for 263 yards against Oregon State, to go along with 248 rushing yards in their season opener against Indiana State. Although offensive coordinator Graham Harrell comes from the Mike Leach coaching tree and is considered a disciple of the Air Raid offense, Purdue quarterback Hudson Card looked rather pedestrian in two games against Power 5 opponents. I’d love to see the Blackshirts suffocate the run game, and force Card to try and beat them.
Please….RUN THE BALL! Coach Rhule said during his weekly press conference on Monday that he thought the Illinois game would be a good opportunity for Nebraska to give Big Ten bruiser Dante Dowdell about 25 carries and really pound the rock. Dowdell did have 20 carries for 72 yards, but Nebraska only ran the ball on 42% of their offensive plays, and it felt like they abandoned the run game too often. In total on the night, Nebraska rushed for 102 sack-adjusted yards against the Illini, and struggled to win at the line of scrimmage.
Purdue owns the 132nd ranked rushing defense in the nation. That’s good for third worst in the entire country. Nebraska coaches have talked about wanting to have a downhill run game; they’ve talked about wearing teams down by the 4th quarter. If there was ever an opportunity to start showing it, Purdue is it. Let’s knock the Boilermakers in the chin strap early and often, pound the ball right at them, and make sure they don’t forget how it felt to play the Big Red.
Common Fan Keys to Victory
Refine Your Away Game Approach. Just because the game isn’t at home doesn’t mean we take the week off, Common Fans. With an early kickoff, let’s get those weekend chores done on Friday night (or, if you’re a procrastinator like me, they can always wait until Sunday afternoon).
We won’t get back to winning championships by giving less than 100%. Bringing a dessert to the neighborhood potluck? Let’s make sure it’s the best one you’ve made all season. Staying close to home and grilling for the family? You need to take it every bit as seriously as if you’re tailgating on campus. The beer needs to be cold, the toilets need to be clean, the internet connection needs to be strong. If we don’t stick to the standard, we’re no better than all those second rate programs with empty trophy cases.
Enjoy Some College Football. Going to a game in Lincoln is usually a day-long affair (as it should be). Between tailgating, hanging out downtown, screaming your lungs out at the game, and lounging after the game, it’s a full day. Away games offer the chance to have a little more free time on Saturday. What better way to spend it than by watching more college football? This is absolutely the best time of year, and it’s even more fun to enjoy this great American tradition when your team is still playing for something going into October. Hopefully, the Huskers get the W early in the day, and you can settle in for the remainder of the afternoon, comfortable in the knowledge that the Big Red is 4-1 with plenty left to play for. Watch some games. Dream big dreams. Soak it in.
Making the Trip. Any Common Fans out there planning to make the trip so West Lafayette? First of all, hats off to you for representing the Big Red in enemy territory. I for one never tire of hearing how well Nebraska fans travel. Let’s make sure the Boilermakers (and their fans) can feel your presence.
Second, we'd love to hear from you. Send us an email to commonfangbr@gmail.com or hit us up on social media (@commonfangbr on X) to share your experience. Send pictures, stories, restaurant recommendations, smart remarks…whatever you’ve got! Let’s get back on track and go 1-0 this week!
As always, GBR for LIFE.
