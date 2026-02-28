Nebraska Women's Basketball Dismantles Rutgers on Senior Day

Nebraska women's basketball bounced back with a win earlier this week to end a six-game losing streak. On Saturday, the Big Red made a momentum statement ahead of the postseason.

NU dismantled Rutgers on Senior Day at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 93-52. The Huskers improved to 18-11 on the year and 7-11 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Scarlet Knights fell to 9-20 overall and 1-17 in the league.

closing out the regular season on top‼️ pic.twitter.com/lI8fE1vKgK — Nebraska Women's Basketball (@HuskerWBB) February 28, 2026

The lone senior playing for Nebraska is Callin Hake. With the win, Nebraska's home record during Hake's time in Lincoln moves to 51-16.

The Game

Nebraska took a couple of minutes to get on the board, but once there, they took over. A 9-0 run put the Huskers up 9-2, while the Scarlet Knights went on a nearly four-minute scoreless stretch.

The lead was at eight points after the first quarter, and only grew from there. A 12-0 run in the second quarter was eclipsed by a 13-0 run in the third.

Nebraska guard Britt Prince is fouled on a shot against Rutgers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Rutgers, who will miss the Big Ten Conference Tournament as the last-place team in the league, simply had no answers for 40 minutes in Lincoln.

The Stats

Nebraska shot 49.3% for the game, including 10-of-28 on three-pointers. Rutgers made 40.4% of its shots, making 7-of-21 from deep.

The Huskers turned 22 Scarlet Knight turnovers into 32 points. They also added 15 points on 13 offensive rebounds.

Nebraska forward Jessica Petrie attacks the basket against Rutgers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

NU committed just five turnovers and assisted on 24 of the 33 made shots.

Rutgers guard/forward Zachara Perkins led all scorers with 23 points.

Amiah Hargrove scored a team-high 18 points to lead the Huskers. Britt Prince tallied a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds, adding eight assists.

What's Next

The regular season has come to a close for the Huskers, who now prepare to head to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Conference Tournament. The event runs March 4-8.

At 7-11, Nebraska is locked into the 12th spot in the final league standings. Going into the conference tournament, that puts the Huskers in the opening game on Wednesday against the 13-seed Indiana Hoosiers. That game will tip at 2:30 p.m. CST on Peacock.

Nebraska guard Callin Hake is announced during the starting lineups for her final home game on Senior Day. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The winner of that game will take on the 5-seed, which is still up in the air for who it will be.

The Tournament Picture

In just eight days, Nebraska will officially learn its NCAA Tournament fate.

According to the latest Bracketology from ESPN's Charlie Creme on Friday, Nebraska is the Last Team In. That puts the Huskers on the 11-line and would see them play in the First Four games before the round of 64.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 24 Nebraska 104, Mount Marty 40 (Exhibition)

Nov. 3 Nebraska 103, Northwestern State 46

Nov. 8 Nebraska 80, Samford 46

Nov. 12 Nebraska 84, Creighton 50

Nov. 16 Nebraska 82, North Dakota State 70 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 19 Nebraska 103, Oral Roberts 58

Nov. 24 Nebraska 80, Purdue Fort Wayne 57 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 91, Virginia 82 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Dec. 3 Nebraska 92, Bradley 53

Dec. 6 Nebraska 101, Penn State 83

Dec. 9 Nebraska 87 vs. Omaha 35

Dec. 14 Nebraska 85, Illinois State 44

Dec. 21 Nebraska 87, Cal Baptist 56

Dec. 29 74 USC, Nebraska 66

Jan. 1 Iowa 86, Nebraska 76

Jan. 4 Nebraska 78, Purdue 62

Jan. 8 Nebraska 78, Indiana 73

Jan. 11 UCLA 83, Nebraska 61

Jan. 15 Michigan State 73, Nebraska 71

Jan. 21 Wisconsin 63, Nebraska 60

Jan. 24 Nebraska 81, Illinois 75

Jan. 28 Nebraska 89, Northwestern 73

Feb. 1 Ohio State 90, Nebraska 71

Feb. 4 at Michigan 88, Nebraska 76

Feb. 7 Maryland 78, Nebraska 60

Feb. 12 Minnesota 84, Nebraska 67

Feb. 16 Iowa 80, Nebraska 67

Feb. 19 Oregon 80, Nebraska 76

Feb. 22 Nebraska 66, Washington 65

Feb. 28 Nebraska 93, Rutgers 52

March 4-8 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis

Home games are bolded. All times central.