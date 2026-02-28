Nebraska Women's Basketball Dismantles Rutgers on Senior Day
In this story:
Nebraska women's basketball bounced back with a win earlier this week to end a six-game losing streak. On Saturday, the Big Red made a momentum statement ahead of the postseason.
NU dismantled Rutgers on Senior Day at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 93-52. The Huskers improved to 18-11 on the year and 7-11 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Scarlet Knights fell to 9-20 overall and 1-17 in the league.
The lone senior playing for Nebraska is Callin Hake. With the win, Nebraska's home record during Hake's time in Lincoln moves to 51-16.
The Game
Nebraska took a couple of minutes to get on the board, but once there, they took over. A 9-0 run put the Huskers up 9-2, while the Scarlet Knights went on a nearly four-minute scoreless stretch.
The lead was at eight points after the first quarter, and only grew from there. A 12-0 run in the second quarter was eclipsed by a 13-0 run in the third.
Rutgers, who will miss the Big Ten Conference Tournament as the last-place team in the league, simply had no answers for 40 minutes in Lincoln.
The Stats
Nebraska shot 49.3% for the game, including 10-of-28 on three-pointers. Rutgers made 40.4% of its shots, making 7-of-21 from deep.
The Huskers turned 22 Scarlet Knight turnovers into 32 points. They also added 15 points on 13 offensive rebounds.
NU committed just five turnovers and assisted on 24 of the 33 made shots.
Rutgers guard/forward Zachara Perkins led all scorers with 23 points.
Amiah Hargrove scored a team-high 18 points to lead the Huskers. Britt Prince tallied a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds, adding eight assists.
What's Next
The regular season has come to a close for the Huskers, who now prepare to head to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Conference Tournament. The event runs March 4-8.
At 7-11, Nebraska is locked into the 12th spot in the final league standings. Going into the conference tournament, that puts the Huskers in the opening game on Wednesday against the 13-seed Indiana Hoosiers. That game will tip at 2:30 p.m. CST on Peacock.
The winner of that game will take on the 5-seed, which is still up in the air for who it will be.
The Tournament Picture
In just eight days, Nebraska will officially learn its NCAA Tournament fate.
According to the latest Bracketology from ESPN's Charlie Creme on Friday, Nebraska is the Last Team In. That puts the Huskers on the 11-line and would see them play in the First Four games before the round of 64.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 24 Nebraska 104, Mount Marty 40 (Exhibition)
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 103, Northwestern State 46
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 80, Samford 46
- Nov. 12 Nebraska 84, Creighton 50
- Nov. 16 Nebraska 82, North Dakota State 70 (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 19 Nebraska 103, Oral Roberts 58
- Nov. 24 Nebraska 80, Purdue Fort Wayne 57 (Emerald Coast Classic)
- Nov. 25 Nebraska 91, Virginia 82 (Emerald Coast Classic)
- Dec. 3 Nebraska 92, Bradley 53
- Dec. 6 Nebraska 101, Penn State 83
- Dec. 9 Nebraska 87 vs. Omaha 35
- Dec. 14 Nebraska 85, Illinois State 44
- Dec. 21 Nebraska 87, Cal Baptist 56
- Dec. 29 74 USC, Nebraska 66
- Jan. 1 Iowa 86, Nebraska 76
- Jan. 4 Nebraska 78, Purdue 62
- Jan. 8 Nebraska 78, Indiana 73
- Jan. 11 UCLA 83, Nebraska 61
- Jan. 15 Michigan State 73, Nebraska 71
- Jan. 21 Wisconsin 63, Nebraska 60
- Jan. 24 Nebraska 81, Illinois 75
- Jan. 28 Nebraska 89, Northwestern 73
- Feb. 1 Ohio State 90, Nebraska 71
- Feb. 4 at Michigan 88, Nebraska 76
- Feb. 7 Maryland 78, Nebraska 60
- Feb. 12 Minnesota 84, Nebraska 67
- Feb. 16 Iowa 80, Nebraska 67
- Feb. 19 Oregon 80, Nebraska 76
- Feb. 22 Nebraska 66, Washington 65
- Feb. 28 Nebraska 93, Rutgers 52
- March 4-8 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis
Home games are bolded. All times central.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.Follow iKalebHenry