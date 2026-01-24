Nebrasketball Battles Back at The Barn to Stay Perfect
In this story:
In the Twin Cities, it was a tale of two halves.
No. 7 Nebraska men's basketball battled back at The Barn to beat Minnesota, 76-57. The Huskers improved to 20-0 overall and 9-0 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Gophers fell to 10-10 on the year and 3-6 in league play.
The result is just the third home loss of the season for Minnesota.
The first half felt like it was all Gophers. Minnesota made nine three-pointers and kept Nebraska from getting rolling offensively. The Huskers also had three different players with two fouls.
Even with that, Minnesota led just 36-30 at the half.
"I didn't like our first half," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg told FS1 after the game. "I thought we were a little bit short, a little bit slow on our closeouts. We just didn't have the urgency that we needed. I thought we played a little bit soft.
"Second half, we really flipped it. I thought our defense was unbelievable."
Then, as has been the case so often this season, Nebraska took over. A 9-4 run cut the deficit to just a single point. Two minutes later, a 14-2 run put the Huskers up with a lead that would never be relinquished.
Even though Minnesota answered with a 4-0 run, Nebraska came back with a 14-0 run to stretch the advantage to 19 points. That would end up being the final difference when the buzzer sounded.
Nebraska shot 47.5% in the game, including 9-of-28 on three-pointers. Minnesota made 39.6% of their shots, making 9-of-31 from deep. The Gophers went 0-for-11 beyond the arc in the second half.
After going 0-for-2 from the field and scoring just two points in the first half, Pryce Sandfort notched a game-high 22 points with four made three-pointers. He has now made at least three triples in each of the last eight games.
Sam Hoiberg and Jamarques Lawrence joined Sandfort in double figures, with 14 points each. Rienk Mast and Berke Buyuktuncel each tallied eight points.
The Huskers were without freshman Braden Frager, who injured his ankle against Washington on Wednesday and did not make the trip to Minneapolis.
Nebraska stays on the road to take on No. 3 Michigan on Wednesday. Tip from Ann Arbor is set for 6 p.m. CST. The game will be streamed on Peacock.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89
- Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66
- Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50
- Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73
- Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63
- Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50
- Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60
- Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80
- Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55
- Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55
- Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56
- Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69
- Jan. 10 Nebraska 83, Indiana 77
- Jan. 13 Nebraska 90, Oregon 55
- Jan. 17 Nebraska 77, Northwestern 58
- Jan. 21 Nebraska 76, Washington 66
- Jan. 24 Nebraska 76, Minnesota 57
- Jan. 27 Michigan 6 p.m. Peacock
- Feb. 1 Illinois 3 p.m. FS1
- Feb. 7 Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN
- Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1
- Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN
- Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN
- March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1
- March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX
- March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago
Home games are bolded. All times central.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.Follow iKalebHenry