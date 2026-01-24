Nebrasketball Battles Back at The Barn to Stay Perfect

In the Twin Cities, it was a tale of two halves.

No. 7 Nebraska men's basketball battled back at The Barn to beat Minnesota, 76-57. The Huskers improved to 20-0 overall and 9-0 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Gophers fell to 10-10 on the year and 3-6 in league play.

The result is just the third home loss of the season for Minnesota.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Cale Jacobsen shoots over Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The first half felt like it was all Gophers. Minnesota made nine three-pointers and kept Nebraska from getting rolling offensively. The Huskers also had three different players with two fouls.

Even with that, Minnesota led just 36-30 at the half.

"I didn't like our first half," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg told FS1 after the game. "I thought we were a little bit short, a little bit slow on our closeouts. We just didn't have the urgency that we needed. I thought we played a little bit soft.



"Second half, we really flipped it. I thought our defense was unbelievable."

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg looks on during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Then, as has been the case so often this season, Nebraska took over. A 9-4 run cut the deficit to just a single point. Two minutes later, a 14-2 run put the Huskers up with a lead that would never be relinquished.

Even though Minnesota answered with a 4-0 run, Nebraska came back with a 14-0 run to stretch the advantage to 19 points. That would end up being the final difference when the buzzer sounded.

Nebraska shot 47.5% in the game, including 9-of-28 on three-pointers. Minnesota made 39.6% of their shots, making 9-of-31 from deep. The Gophers went 0-for-11 beyond the arc in the second half.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort celebrates his three-point basket against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

After going 0-for-2 from the field and scoring just two points in the first half, Pryce Sandfort notched a game-high 22 points with four made three-pointers. He has now made at least three triples in each of the last eight games.

Sam Hoiberg and Jamarques Lawrence joined Sandfort in double figures, with 14 points each. Rienk Mast and Berke Buyuktuncel each tallied eight points.

The Huskers were without freshman Braden Frager, who injured his ankle against Washington on Wednesday and did not make the trip to Minneapolis.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg shoots over Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Nebraska stays on the road to take on No. 3 Michigan on Wednesday. Tip from Ann Arbor is set for 6 p.m. CST. The game will be streamed on Peacock.

Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89

Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50

Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53

Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66

Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50

Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73

Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63

Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50

Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60

Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80

Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55

Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55

Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56

Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69

Jan. 10 Nebraska 83, Indiana 77

Jan. 13 Nebraska 90, Oregon 55

Jan. 17 Nebraska 77, Northwestern 58

Jan. 21 Nebraska 76, Washington 66

Jan. 24 Nebraska 76, Minnesota 57

Jan. 27 Michigan 6 p.m. Peacock

Feb. 1 Illinois 3 p.m. FS1

Feb. 7 Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN

Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1

Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN

Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN

Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN

Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN

March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1

March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX

March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago

Home games are bolded. All times central.

