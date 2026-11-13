Nebrasketball Memes of the Game: Lindenwood Edition



Welcome to the Nebrasketball Meme Army Meme of the Game* for the Lindenwood game!



*Information on the Nebrasketball Meme Army Meme of the Game, the selection criteria used by the committee, and links to past winners can be found here.

Nebraska's game against the Lions of Lindenwood - a private, liberal arts school in the St. Louis suburb of St. Charles - was a classic early season "buy game." The Huskers exploded out of the gate, scoring 61 points in the first half* on 66% shooting, including 9 of 18 from deep.



*For perspective, the Huskers failed to score 61 points in 233 of the 829 games they played since the start of the 2000-2001 season (28.1%).

The Huskers cooled off in the second half as Fred Hoiberg was able to give extended minutes to the guys at the end of the bench. Once again, Pryce Sandfort led the team in scoring, putting up 22 points in 28 minutes. Damon Wilkinson had a massive game, scoring 19 points including back-to-back three pointers.

Lindenwood starter (and former Husker) Matar Diop drew friendly applause from the Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd… except when his made free throw cost the crowd their chance at a free chicken sandwich.

Honestly, the only drama of the night occurred after the game ended. The admin of the Lindenwood Men's Basketball account on the website formerly known as Twitter was clearly in no hurry to post the final score of the 34-point loss.

Enough members of the Meme Army used Lindenwood's most recent post to ask for the final score update that Lindenwood turned off replies for that post.

Approximately 30 minutes after the game ended, Lindenwood posted the final score to their account. There was just one problem: they turned off replies. I knew that Lindenwood's mascot is the Lions, but I did not know that they were the cowardly, "Wizard of Oz" kind of lion. Very disappointing.*



*Seriously, will somebody please teach Lindenwood's social media team about the "mute this conversation" option?

Now what? We were in unprecedented territory. The Meme Army was ready to attack, but there was no beach to land upon.

In a desperation-mode audible, the Chairman of the Meme Committee offered up a surrogate place for memes to be posted. We got some excellent entries, but sadly, the volume of submissions was way down. With that in mind, the Committee will be relaxing our unofficial "one per account" policy.

On behalf of the Nebrasketball Meme Army, the Committee would like to formally request that athletic director Troy Dannen include a contract rider for all future buy games. Specifically, we ask that opponents be required to post the final score - with replies turned on - within a timely manner. Otherwise, Nebraska can - and frankly, should - withhold their check.



Now, to the memes!

Best Lindenwood Cowardly Lion meme - Honorable Mention

“Wikipedia is never wrong” - @HuskerGI

https://x.com/HuskerGI/status/2120847922900488622

Best Lindenwood Cowardly Lion meme - Honorable Mention

“Cowards” - @KoolaidJuulPod

https://x.com/KoolaidJuulPod/status/2120738834808021367

Best Lindenwood Cowardly Lion meme - Runner Up

“Lindenwouldnt” - @eyeformation

https://x.com/eyeformation/status/2120737290209374659

Best Lindenwood Cowardly Lion meme

“Linden wouldn't turn off their mentions” - @HuskerHC

https://x.com/HuskerHC/status/2120736949422186648

Best Damon Wilkinson Heater meme - Honorable Mention

“Wes Wilkinson is sad” - @FeitCanWrite

https://x.com/FeitCanWrite/status/2120738864276849005

Best Damon Wilkinson Heater meme - Runner Up

“The New Lion King” - @huskersjames

https://x.com/huskersjames/status/2120900053258654055

Best Damon Wilkinson Heater meme

“Damon Wilkinson for THREEEE” - @TKanost

https://x.com/TKanost/status/2120812377633419673

Honorable Mention

“Icelandic for 'bottom text'” - @Cinaaah

https://x.com/Cinaaah/status/2120741654923731095

Honorable Mention

“Linda Tripp & fall down” - @TKanost

https://x.com/TKanost/status/2120817448903471182

Honorable Mention

“The Lion Sleeps Tonight” - @HuskerGI

https://x.com/HuskerGI/status/2120736526565056879

Honorable Mention

“What's the Matar?” - @BigGlennNetwork

https://x.com/BigGlennNetwork/status/2120863867823698011

Honorable Mention

“More Like Balsawood” - @AhmonGreen

https://x.com/AhmonGreen/status/2120736643258917024

Honorable Mention

“Objects in mirror are closer than they appear” - @AfNebby

https://x.com/AfNebby/status/2120737671278391355

Runner-up

“Long Live the King” - @jorster

https://x.com/jorster/status/2120736253876593054

Nebrasketball Meme Army Meme of the Game

“Gastric distress smoothies > Lindenwood” - @huskerfan4life9

https://x.com/huskerfan4life9/status/2120736674800107614

Congratulations to all of our winners!

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following us on Twitter/X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.