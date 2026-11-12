Nebrasketball Posts Record-Setting Night Against Lindenwood

LINCOLN — Wednesday was a "no mercy" type of evening.

Nebrasketball posted a record-setting night, dominating Lindenwood 94-60. The Huskers stayed perfect, improving to 3-0. The Lions put up slightly more of a fight than the Waverly fifth-grade youth team that played at halftime, falling to 2-2.

Simply put: Lindenwood had no answers, while Nebraska didn't muck about.

The Huskers jumped out early, getting a pair of three-pointers from Pryce Sandfort to go up 8-2. The difference extended to more than 30 points on the ensuing 34-9 run over the next 10 minutes.

As part of that run, and the continued offensive onslaught that came after, newcomer Damon Wilkinson scored 10 straight points for the Huskers.

Nebraska led 61-32 at halftime. The Huskers shot a blistering 65.6% and made nine three-pointers in the first 20 minutes. Sandfort and Wilkinson already had 17 points apiece.

Those 61 points are a Nebraska record at Pinnacle Bank Arena for points in a half, and three shy of the program record for first-half scoring set in 1990 against Tennessee Tech. The previous high at PBA came in 2020 against Doane (57).

With 61 points in the first half, Nebrasketball has set the record for most points in a half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. pic.twitter.com/fRFfvB9eTS — 𝙷𝚞𝚜𝚔𝚎𝚛𝙼𝚊𝚡 (@Huskermax) November 12, 2026

The energy in the building dropped significantly after halftime. The Lions were never able to get closer than 28 points, but Nebraska's shooting was also worse than in the first half. The Huskers made just two of 17 three-point attempts as part of a 38% shooting effort.

The record Nebraska couldn't keep pace with was the largest margin of victory in program history. That mark remains with the 1906-07 team and their 82-8 win over Crete. To make the top 15, the victory margin would need to be at least 46 points.

Nebraska's largest victory margin games in program history. | Nebraska Athletics

For the game, the Huskers shot 51.6%, making 11-of-35 three-pointers. The Lions made 35.5% of their shots, making 3-of-20 from deep.

Nebraska finished with more rebounds (41-38) and assists (19-9) and fewer turnovers (18-12).

Fifteen Huskers appeared in the game, with 11 of them scoring.

Sandfort led all scorers with 22 points, followed closely by the 19 for Wilkinson. The team high for rebounds was eight, also by Sandfort.

Braden Frager posted 14 points. Connor Essegian, Cale Jacobsen, and Boden Kapke scored seven points apiece.

Former Husker Matar Diop had five points, five rebounds, and assist for the Lions.

Nebrasketball heads back out of state for another neutral-site affair on Sunday. The Huskers will face the Broncos of Boise State at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Tip-off is set for noon on the Big Ten Network.

The next home game is Wednesday, Nov. 18 against South Dakota.

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