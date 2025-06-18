New Season, New Roster: Nebraska Men’s Basketball Outlook for 2025-26
Nebraska basketball looks to turn the page after a rough 2024-25 season that started 1-7 and ended with a conference record of 7-13 and an overall record of 21-14. The Cornhuskers would go on to miss out on both the NCAA Tournament and the Big Ten Conference Tournament.
Head coach Fred Hoiberg is going into his seventh season with the Cornhuskers looking to improve on a 12th-place finish in the Big Ten and his second NCAA Tournament appearance with Nebraska. While Hoiberg hasn’t been labeled as a hot seat candidate going into the 2025-26 season, his .438 win percentage and 84-108 record has fans questioning if it’s time for a change in Lincoln.
Nebraska’s incoming signees and transfer portal additions have fans excited, expecting this new-look roster to take a leap and compete in a talented Big Ten. Despite having the sixth highest scoring bench in the Big Ten last season, Nebraska’s offense lacked aggression and consistency, finishing in the bottom half of the conference in overall scoring. Senior Brice Williams’ 20.4 points per game will leave a major hole in Fred Hoiberg’s offense. His playmaking skills and ability to attack the rim made him one of the most versatile guards in the Big Ten.
Rising junior Connor Essegian is an early breakout candidate after making his impact on the court last season from the three point line, shooting 37 percent from three and ranking in the top ten for three pointers made in the Big Ten. The former Wisconsin Badger enters his second season with Nebraska, aiming to play a vital role in Fred Hoiberg new-look offense, with hopes of guiding the Cornhuskers on a deep run in late March
On the defensive end, the Cornhuskers ranked just inside the top five in steals per game, led by senior Sam Hoiberg, son of head coach Fred Hoiberg. Nebraska’s defense finished the season as the sixth team in the Big Ten in turnovers forced per game, showcasing their ability to guard both inside and outside the perimeter. Senior Juwan Gary played a key role in Nebraska’s defensive success, leading the team in blocks and averaging five rebounds per game. Gary’s presence in the paint helped the Cornhuskers rank inside the top five in defensive rebounds per game in the Big Ten.
While Nebraska is heading into next season without key pieces like Williams and Gary, new additions such as freshman Fridrik Leo Curtis, transfer Kendall Blue from St. Thomas-Minnesota Tommies Kendall Blue, and former Tulsa forward Jared Garcia will look to make an impact from day one.
Standing at 7 '1”, Iceland native Fridrik Leo Curtis is one of the most promising prospects in college basketball. Despite his size, Curtis’ outstanding footwork and dominance on the defensive end makes him a vital piece under head coach Fred Hoiberg’s system from day one. Curtis is not only a threat inside the paint but also a game-changer from beyond the arc with his deep three-point range. In the 2023-24 Iceland D-1 season, Curtis averaged 15 points and eight rebounds per game while shooting over 40 percent from three, showing flashes of his offensive versatility, and displaying his dominance on the defensive end.
Similar to NBA center Kristaps Porzingis, Curtis’s ability to create space for himself and others allows him to thrive in the paint, consistently creating mismatches and drawing fouls. His unique ball movement skills and off-the ball impact make him a nightmare for opposing defenses. With a strong presence under the rim, teams will think twice before attacking the paint, making him a true difference-maker on booths ends of the floor.
Former St. Thomas-Minnesota Tommies standout guard Kendall Blue, is coming off a career year in which he averaged 12 points per game and shot over 50 percent from three, helping St. Thomas reach the Summit League Championship. Blue ranked in the 99th percentile in catch-and-shoot attempts, with 72 percent effective field goal percentage. While Blue is an outstanding shooter, he also possesses an explosive scoring ability-reminiscent of Anthony Edwards ability to attack the paint.
While Nebraska fans may not yet be familiar with Blue’s game, his strong first step, athleticism, and ability to create his own shots will quickly turn heads, and make him an impactful player for Fred Hoiberg’s offense.
Jared Garcia, former Tulsa forward and junior college transfer, will take advantage of the NCAA’s bylaw granting junior college transfers an additional year of eligibility as he looks to thrive and help this new-look Nebraska team on both sides of the floor. The versatile big man from Tulsa came from a career-best season, shooting 46 percent from the field. Garcia took over in Tulsa’s American Athletic Conference Championship Quarterfinal against Temple, with a 20 point performance and hitting a go-ahead three in the final 60 seconds of the game. His skillset is very similar to longtime NBA veteran Zach Randolph, with a unique post up game and effectiveness to sneak in the paint, excelling in the paint with his strong finishes.
Nebraska will look to thrive with a revamped roster this upcoming season, as fans expect the Cornhuskers to play meaningful games down the stretch, with hope of making a deep run in March. Head coach Fred Hoiberg is eager to put Nebraska basketball back on the map on what looks to be a promising and vital season for the seventh year head coach.
