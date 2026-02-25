'Nice To Not Be Sweating' for Fred Hoiberg, Nebrasketball Heading into Final Stretch

Compared to past seasons for Fred Hoiberg, this final February push feels different for Nebraska basketball.

"That's the thing about this season that blows me away is how fast it has gone," Hoiberg said during his routine appearance on the Huskers Radio Network's Sports Nightly program on Monday night. "It really has been one of the more enjoyable seasons I've had in this profession."

"We've got four [regular season] games left, and I know we've got a long ways to go with this thing with the postseason tournaments. It is nice to not be sweating at this time, hoping that other teams lose. We do control our own destiny, which is nice," Hoiberg said.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg issues orders during the game against Creighton. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Despite a return to the win column on Saturday against Penn State with an 87-64 home victory, the Huskers (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten) dropped out of the Associated Press top 10 for the first time in nearly eight weeks, slipping to No. 12. Nebraska had been inside of the top 10 since the turn of the new year, and peaked at NO. 5 in the Jan. 26 edition of the rankings. Nebraska still earned respect as a four-seed in the NCAA Tournament's latest projections, giving the Big Red a chance to write its own narrative in the final four-game stretch.

"The higher the seed, the better you are as you go in the tournament, but also knowing you're going to play a really good team, well-coached teams at that time of year," Hoiberg said. "Its all about continuing to take care of us. We talk a lot about that."

The Huskers have had to deal with illnesses and injuries since its first loss on a road trip to Michigan nearly a month ago, as the Huskers fell to the Wolverines 75-72 back on Jan. 27. The coach touched on how his team is handling a new rash of bugs, whether it was Jamarques Lawrence's ankle or more setbacks that could be arriving for the Huskers' roster.

Nebraska guard Jamarques Lawrence sustained an ankle injury during the Penn State matchup on Saturday. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

"I think [Lawrence] was OK today, but he actually came in with a bout of the flu," Hoiberg said. "The ankle, I think, was going to be OK. I don't know if he was going to do live (work) today, but he was certainly going to do the non-contact portion, and then we'll see how he's doing (Tuesday)," Hoiberg said.

Lawrence could join Berke Buyuktuncel as the latest Husker to come down with a lingering sickness that has traveled throughout the locker room. Buyuktencel missed Nebraska's Saturday game as a late scratch due to an illness, as Rienk Mast had notably missed time due to a bug that appeared to affect him for a few weeks through the Michigan, Illinois, Rutgers, and Purdue contests.

"Knock on wood here, I just hope it's not going to go through the whole team," Hoiberg said. "We were battling a little bit with that. I know a lot of teams are this time of year. That's why you keep your guys ready for worst-case scenarios and situations like a few times have happened to us."

Nebraska forward Braden Frager looks for a teammate. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Braden Frager stepped in for Buyuktuncel in the starting lineup against the Nittany Lions, providing 15 points and six rebounds in the Huskers' home win. The redshirt freshman appears to be back in his regular routine on the court after suffering his own ankle injury back in mid-January against Washington.

"I thought physically, even in talking to him, he felt 100 percent for the first time since the injury." You can tell he's really been favoring it. I give him a lot of credit for battling through some soreness. You can tell his shot's been a little bit off with his balance, but he got back to being on point in that last game against Penn State," Hoiberg said.

Outside of getting healthier, Nebraska is aiming to clean up its own mistakes offensively. Hoiberg noted that turnovers in the Huskers' three-out-of-four losing skid to Michigan, Illinois, and Purdue provided plenty of film on what the Big Red needed to correct before closing out the regular season in conference play.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Jamarques Lawrence (10) drives against Penn State Nittany Lions guard Kayden Mingo (4) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

"We watched every turnover, every offensive rebound in that Purdue game. That was a really long film session after really failing in those two areas [against the Boilermakers]. Going into the next game against Northwestern, we did the same thing, but we found a way to bounce back and win that one."

The Huskers coach noted the "hostile environment" in Iowa City made things difficult for Nebraska to operate, specifically for Pryce Sandfort, as the former Hawkeye made his return to his former program. Nebraska had a season-low 52 points in the road matchup, as the coach was excited for the next time the two programs meet on Mar. 8.

"[Nebraska fans] are going to be charged up. I don't think I have to issue a challenge. They're going to be revved up on Wednesday night [against Maryland] and then our last game on senior night. I know our fans are going to be here in a big way."

Maryland Terrapins forward Solomon Washington (9) reacts during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Xfinity Center. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Nebraska prepares for a Terrapin team to arrive at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday night for a 6 p.m. CST tip as Maryland limps in to Lincoln with an 11-16 overall record while holding a 4-12 conference mark. After falling for three straight contests, Maryland did rally for a 64-60 home win over Washington on Saturday.

"Really, really tough team. They play with a lot of confidence," Hoiberg said. "It is all about when you play a team. This team has won three-out-of-five in three really impressive wins."

The Maryland defense was what impressed Nebraska's coach, stating that the Terrapins give opponents "so much to prepare with" and noted the team had improved as the season progressed. He added the game would be "won on the boards," a notable inclusion that Nebraska has failed to dominate in for a few of its losses this season.

Hoiberg and the Huskers take on Maryland in Lincoln Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST, with the contest televised on the Big Ten Network. The Huskers Radio Network and its affiliate stations will also provide radio coverage.