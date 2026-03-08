No. 9 Nebrasketball Outlasts Iowa in Overtime on Senior Day

LINCOLN — Momentum for the Big Red going into tournament time.

On an emotional Senior Day at Pinnacle Bank Arena, No. 9 Nebrasketball held off Iowa in overtime, 84-75. The Huskers improved to 26-5 on the year and 15-5 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Hawkeyes fell to 20-11 overall and 10-10 in the league.

The win avenges a loss to the Hawkeyes in Iowa City last month.

The Game

As has been the case for a while now, Nebrasketball got out to a slow start.

The Huskers made just one shot in the first five minutes, as the Hawkeyes held a small lead of 10-8 at the 11:52 mark. A Cale Jacobsen layup jumpstarted a 7-0 Husker run.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Cale Jacobsen shoots the ball during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Big Red would not trail for the rest of regulation.

The lead stretched to as many as 11 points in the second half. Both teams were red hot. At one point, Iowa had made five straight shots. Nebraska built its lead by cashing in on 10-of-11.

The Hawkeyes, however, didn't go away. Runs of 4-0 and 6-0 closed the gap as the Huskers went multiple minutes between baskets.

Going into the final minute of regulation, with Nebraska up 68-62, Iowa was the aggressor. Kael Combs was allowed to freely drive to the basket for back-to-back layups. After Jamarques Lawrence missed the front end of a one-and-one, Combs again drove, this time getting fouled on the shot.

Combs went 1-for-2 at the line. Pryce Sandfort proceeded to make both of his on the other end to put NU up by 70-67. Bennett Stirtz missed a shot from the wing, but an offensive rebound was passed out to Combs at the top. Combs tied the game with 2.7 seconds to go.

All tied up in Lincoln 😱@IowaHoops hits the game-tying triple with 2.7 left.



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/i3fSUqkWOe — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 8, 2026

A trio of timeouts later, Jacobsen inbounded the ball to Sam Hoiberg, whose half-court heave came up just short.

In the extra period, Nebraska struck first with a Jacobsen three-pointer. A pair of Hoiberg free throws extended that lead to five points.

But, again, Iowa responded. The Hawkeyes got their own three-pointer and free throws to tie the game.

And, again, it was Jacobsen to respond. The Nebraska native hit a three-pointer in the corner to go up 78-75 with 90 seconds to go in overtime. Iowa missed two shots and had two turnovers the rest of the way, as Hoiberg made a pair of free throws and Lawrence got a steal and a layup to clinch the victory.

The Stats

Nebraska shot 50% for the game, including 10-of-27 on three-pointers. Iowa made 48.2% of its shots, making 11-of-30 from deep.

In overtime, the Huskers shot 80% (4-of-5), while the Hawkeyes went just 1-for-6 (17%).

Nebraska, due in part to having the lead and Iowa attempting to extend the game, shot 12 more free throws. The Huskers went 20-for-27 at the line, while the Hawkeyes went 10-for-15.

Hawkeyes Cooper Koch and Combs led all scorers with 18 points each.

A trio of Huskers led the Big Red on Saturday. Hoiberg, Sandfort, and Jacobsen scored 15 points each. Rienk Mast rounded out the balanced scoring with 14 points.

Nebraska forward Pryce Sandfort hits a three-pointer against Iowa at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Beyond the scoring, Jacobsen grabbed a game-high eight rebounds, while Sandfort pulled down seven. Lawrence had a game-high six assists, followed by five from Sandfort. Hoiberg notched five steals.

What's Next

The regular season has come to a close, and attention now turns to the Big Ten Conference Tournament. The win over Iowa, plus Michigan beating Michigan State, Nebraska secures the 2 seed in the BTT.

Nebraska gets a triple bye to the quarterfinals on Friday in Chicago. The Huskers will take on the survivor of Purdue (7), Indiana (10), Northwestern (15), and Penn State (18). That quarterfinal game will tip at 5:30 p.m. CDT and be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Big Ten Standings

Here are the final standings ahead of the conference tournament.

Michigan Nebraska Michigan State Illinois Wisconsin UCLA Purdue Ohio State Iowa Indiana Minnesota Washington USC Rutgers Northwestern Oregon Maryland Penn State

The Tournament Picture

Nebraska entered the day on the 3-line on 47 of the 53 brackets on Bracket Matrix. One bracket had NU as a two and the others put the Huskers at a four.

By the metrics, the Huskers opened Sunday at 12th in the NET, 18th in KPI, 8th in SOR, 9th in WAB, 17th in BPI, 12th in the KenPom, and 18th in the Torvik.

While Nebraska is fighting for as high a seed as possible, the order of the teams with the Huskers is just as important. The two closest first weekend sites are St. Louis and Oklahoma City.

With Sunday's win, Oklahoma City is squarely on the table as Nebraska jockeys for position with Illinois, Purdue, Iowa State, Alabama, Texas Tech, and Kansas. The order of those teams, all behind Houston, will determine who gets OKC.

The selection show is set for 5 p.m. CDT on Sunday, March 15. It will air on CBS.

Video Analysis

Jack Mitchell and Kaleb Henry break down the win and look ahead to the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89

Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50

Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53

Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66

Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50

Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73

Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63

Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50

Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60

Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80

Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55

Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55

Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56

Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69

Jan. 10 Nebraska 83, Indiana 77

Jan. 13 Nebraska 90, Oregon 55

Jan. 17 Nebraska 77, Northwestern 58

Jan. 21 Nebraska 76, Washington 66

Jan. 24 Nebraska 76, Minnesota 57

Jan. 27 Michigan 75, Nebraska 72

Feb. 1 Illinois 78, Nebraska 69

Feb. 7 Nebraska 80, Rutgers 68

Feb. 10 Purdue 80, Nebraska 77

Feb. 14 Nebraska 68, Northwestern 49

Feb. 17 Iowa 57, Nebraska 52

Feb. 21 Nebraska 87, Penn State 64

Feb. 25 Nebraska 74, Maryland 61

Feb. 28 Nebraska 82, USC 67

March 3 UCLA 72, Nebraska 52

March 8 Nebraska 84, Iowa 75

March 13 vs. TBD 5:30 p.m. BTN (Big Ten Tournament)

March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago

Home games are bolded. All times central.