Pryce Sandfort's 26 First Half Points Helps Move Nebraska Past No. 13 Illinois

Pryce Sandfort earned every dollar of his NIL contract Saturday afternoon.

Nebraska basketball, fresh off its entry into the Associated Press Top 25, rolled into Champaign and delivered its most impressive win of the season, knocking off No. 13 Illinois, 83–80. The victory pushed the Huskers to 11–0 on the year, extended their winning streak to 15 games, and further cemented their status as one of the most dangerous teams in the Big Ten.

By the time Nebraska walked off the floor with a ranked road win, there was little doubt about just how real this group has become. Powered by a career-high 32 points from Sandfort and a first-half offensive avalanche, the Huskers showed their most impressive form of grit against one of the conference’s premier programs.

Pryce Sandfort went OFF in the first half at No. 13 Illinois 🔥



🔴 26 points

🔴 10-13 FG

🔴 6 triples pic.twitter.com/80Q3hIXEvB — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) December 13, 2025

Sandfort wasted no time asserting himself. The junior forward was nearly unstoppable in the opening 20 minutes, pouring in 26 first-half points and finishing just two shy of his career high before halftime. Shooting 10-for-13 from the field, Sandfort helped Nebraska build a 13-point lead before Illinois clawed back to tie the game just before the buzzer.

Out of the break, the contest settled into a back-and-forth battle. Nebraska briefly pushed its advantage to double digits early in the second half, only for Illinois to answer with a run of its own. With ten minutes remaining, both teams continued to trade blows, setting up for a tense finish.

Even as his scoring pace slowed, Sandfort continued to make an impact on both ends of the floor. Tasked with guarding Illinois junior guard Andrej Stojaković, who entered the game averaging 15.1 points per contest, Sandfort carried a heavy defensive workload while still leading Nebraska in points.

When the game came to a close, Sandfort finished with 32 points on 67 percent shooting, adding three rebounds and an assist while logging a team-high 34 minutes. Through 11 games in the scarlet and cream, the junior is now averaging 17.1 points per game and has quickly emerged as one of, if not Nebraska’s, most reliable offensive weapons.

Nebraska also shot the ball with confidence as a team, finishing 12-for-26 from three-point range and better than 51 percent from the field. In a game that ultimately came down to the final possession, the Huskers’ ability to execute and knock down timely shots proved to be too tough to handle for the Illini.

Nebraska’s composure down the stretch ultimately made the difference. Despite Illinois’ late push and home crowd, the Huskers executed when it mattered most, on their way to securing a marquee road win. Against a ranked opponent, Nebraska showed it can handle pressure, adversity, and a litany of momentum swings.

Wins like this continue to raise the ceiling for Hoiberg’s group. With Sandfort emerging as a true go-to scorer and the Huskers displaying balance and efficiency on offense, Nebraska is beginning to look far more dangerous than preseason expectations suggested.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg's squad is 11-0 for the first time in program history. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Now, the challenge becomes sustaining it. Momentum is real, but so is the grind of the Big Ten. Nebraska will look to carry its confidence and edge into its next matchup against North Dakota, where another opportunity to continue their streak will be tested.

The Huskers will be heavy favorites at home, however, after a road win against a ranked opponent, their next matchup could serve as let down spot if urgency is not provided from the opening tip.

Overall, Sandfort's effort helped Nebraska secure its first true road win, but there's plenty of season left to continue building. Winning games in December matters little for your team in March, and Hoiberg will be tasked with helping his team keep that edge over the coming months. For now, it's Nebraska's biggest win of the season, but don't be surprised if their head coach demands more. Regardless, it was a big day for Husker hoops, and one that won't soon be forgotten.

