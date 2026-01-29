Rehab for the Injured Natalie Potts Will Keep Her Out the Rest of This Season

Nebraska women's basketball fans will have to wait until the start of the 2026-27 season to see Natalie Potts in action again.

Nebraska announced on Thursday that the 2024 Big Ten Freshman of the Year will not return to the Big Red the remainder of this season, as Potts aims for a return to Nebraska for the following 2026-27 campaign - her fourth year on campus.

“I am making slow but steady progress, and I appreciate the thoughts and encouragement of Husker fans everywhere,” Potts said. “I love my teammates and coaches and will give them my full support as we push for the postseason. I really want to be out there fighting to win with them, but I am just not in position to do that yet.”

Nebraska forward Natalie Potts moves the ball up the court as Texas A&M takes on Nebraska in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 22, 2024, at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Potts suffered a devastating knee injury in the fifth game of the 2024-25 season against North Alabama, forcing the O'Fallon, Mo native to undergo surgery in December 2024. The forward was placed as a medical redshirt for that season and will be awarded a redshirt for missing the remainder of the current season for Nebraska. Potts has been able to participate in Nebraska's game-day shootaround, but has not returned to competition.

From the Huskers' press release, Potts had ultimately aimed at returning midway through the current season, but has been limited in her participation as she continues to regain strength.

“Natalie is working diligently and progressing with her rehabilitation,” Nebraska Coach Amy Williams said. “At this time, we believe that it is in the best interest of her long-term health to give her more time to continue to progress and gain confidence with her return to full participation.”

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Natalie Potts (22) works towards the basket as Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Grace Grocholski (25) defends during the second half at Williams Arena. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Potts was a unanimous choice for the Big Ten All-Freshman team in 2023-24, earning the honor from the conference coaches while also being awarded an honorable-mention All-Big Ten nod by the league's media. The forward started all 35 games of her true freshman season, helping Nebraska advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, averaging 10.2 points per game with 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Potts was off to a blazing start again in the 2024-25 season, averaging 17.5 points per game and 8.0 rebounds through four full games of her sophomore season.

"Continuing to trust the process. Focusing on healing, growth, and coming back stronger than ever! Can't wait to be back on the court next season!" Potts said on her personal X page.

Continuing to trust the process. Focusing on healing, growth, and coming back stronger than ever! Cant wait to be back on the court next season! GBR❤️❤️ https://t.co/U4VeLbEzBr — Natalie Potts (@natpotts2023) January 29, 2026

Potts was a key recruit in Amy Williams' 2023 Class, as the forward won the Missouri High School Player of the Year honor twice, averaging 18.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game as a senior at Incarnate Word Academy. She capped her prep career with a 32-0 record, claiming the school's third straight Class 6 state championship. She was also named the Missouri MaxPreps and Gatorade Player of the Year in 2021 and 2023. She finished her prep career with over 2,100 points scored and 1,000 rebounds.

The forward will return to a young roster for the 2026-27 season as the program is set to graduate four players - seniors Callin Hake and Eliza Maupin, as well as graduate seniors Allison Weidner and Hailey Weaver. Potts would return to a core set by Britt Prince, Jessica Petrie, Amiah Hargrove, and others that have started 16-5 on the season and 5-5 in Big Ten play.

"I couldn’t be more proud of the way she’s approaching her rehab and working hard every day to get back out there as soon as she possibly can," coach Amy Williams said of Potts on her Sports Nightly appearance in October.

