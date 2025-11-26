Rienk Mast Goes Off for 31 to Help Nebrasketball Fend Off Winthrop
LINCOLN—Looking to stay undefeated early in the season, Nebrasketball had missed shots, missed assignments, and a missing player.
The Huskers also had Rienk Mast.
The Netherlands native scored a game-high 31 points to lead Nebraska to an 80-73 win over Winthrop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday. NU improved to 7-0 while WU fell to 3-4.
Winthrop led 36-32 at the half. At the time, Nebraska was shooting just 32.4% from the field, including 4-of-22 on three pointers.
Mast opened the second half with a pair of triples. The Huskers slowly gained a larger advantage until a 13-5 run by Mast pushed the difference to double figures.
The lead got as tight as three points with under two minutes to play, but buckets from Pryce Sandfort and Cale Jacobsen, four made free throws, and a 2-for-7 effort from the Eagles to close the game ended with the Huskers out in front.
Mast's 31 points are a season high and his most since a 34-point outing against Ohio State two seasons ago. He added five rebounds, four assists, one blocked shot, and one steal to his career-high seven three-pointers made.
Nebraska ended the game shooting 42%, including 13-of-38 on three-pointers. With Mast going 7-for-10, that meant the rest of the team was just 6-of-28 from deep.
Lincoln native Braden Frager got his first start as a Husker. He filled in for Berke Buyuktuncel, who had a boot on his foot and did not play in the game.
Buyuktuncel's offensive presence wasn't missed terribly on the night, with Frager performing admirably. It was on the defensive end that Nebraska showed holes. Winthrop made 13 three-pointers and grabbed 17 offensive rebounds, both areas that Buyuktuncel's presence helps with.
Frager finished with 11 points, six rebounds, and two steals. Sandfort poured in 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Cale Jacobsen scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds off the bench.
Nebraska stays home this weekend to host South Carolina Upstate. Saturday's tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 1 p.m. CST. The game will be streamed on B1G+.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 ScheduleEmpty heading
- Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89
- Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66
- Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50
- Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73
- Nov. 29 South Carolina Upstate 1 p.m. B1G+
- Dec. 7 Creighton 4 p.m. FS1
- Dec. 10 Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN
- Dec. 13 Illinois 3 p.m. Peacock
- Dec. 21 North Dakota 7 p.m. BTN
- Dec. 30 New Hampshire 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 2 Michigan State 8 p.m. Peacock
- Jan. 5 Ohio State 5:30 p.m. FS1
- Jan. 10 Indiana 11 a.m. BTN
- Jan. 13 Oregon 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 17 Northwestern 3 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 21 Washington 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 24 Minnesota 11 a.m. FS1
- Jan. 27 Michigan 6 p.m. Peacock
- Feb. 1 Illinois 3 p.m. FS1
- Feb. 7 Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN
- Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1
- Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN
- Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN
- March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1
- March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX
- March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago
Home games are bolded. All times central.
