Strong Start Keeps Nebraska Women's Basketball Unbeaten with Win Over Illinois State
LINCOLN—Nebraska women's basketball is still undefeated.
The Huskers used a strong start to propel themselves past Illinois State on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 85-44. Nebraska improves to 11-0 while Illinois State falls to 5-6.
After starting Tuesday's game in a 10-3 hole to one-win Omaha, Nebraska wasted no time building a lead in this one. NU opened on an 8-0 run, prompting an ISU timeout.
"Excited to see our kids bounce back and do a better job with getting off to a good start in this one," Nebraska coach Amy Williams said in her postgame press conference.
The Redbirds scored immediately out of the timeout, but did not score another point the rest of the quarter. The Huskers closed the first frame on a 13-0 run to lead 21-2.
The second quarter was a back-and-forth affair, with Nebraska unable to extend as both teams scored 19 points. The extension came in the third quarter, where a 12-0 Husker run put the home side up by 30 points. The difference grew to more than 40 points in the final frame as NU stayed undefeated on the season.
With the victory, Nebraska has put together the third-longest win streak in program history. The top two are 30 games during the 2009-10 season and 12 games during the 2021-22 campaign.
The Big Red have also scored at least 80 points for a school-record 11th straight time. The previous record was eight games by the 1987-88 Big Eight Champion Huskers.
Nebraska shot 52.9% for the game, including 6-of-20 on three-pointers. Illinois State made just 29.6% of their shots, making 1-of-10 from deep.
Of the 12 Huskers to see the floor, 11 scored in the game. Petra Bozan led the Big Red with 14 points, followed by 13 poitns for Britt Prince, and 11 points each for Eliza Maupin and Amiah Hargrove.
Bozan and Prince tied for the team-high with six rebounds each. Bozan added three blocked shots, while Prince dished out a game-high six assists.
Nebraska stays at home for another nonconference game next weekend. The Huskers host Cal Baptist on Sunday, Dec. 21. Tip from PBA is set for 11 a.m. on B1G+.
Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 24 Nebraska 104, Mount Marty 40 (Exhibition)
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 103, Northwestern State 46
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 80, Samford 46
- Nov. 12 Nebraska 84, Creighton 50
- Nov. 16 Nebraska 82, North Dakota State 70 (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 19 Nebraska 103, Oral Roberts 58
- Nov. 24 Nebraska 80, Purdue Fort Wayne 57 (Emerald Coast Classic)
- Nov. 25 Nebraska 91, Virginia 82 (Emerald Coast Classic)
- Dec. 3 Nebraska 92, Bradley 53
- Dec. 6 Nebraska 101, Penn State 83
- Dec. 9 Nebraska 87 vs. Omaha 35
- Dec. 14 Nebraska 85, Illinois State 44
- Dec. 21 vs. Cal Baptist 11 a.m. B1G+
- Dec. 29 vs. USC 2 p.m. B1G+
- Jan. 1 at Iowa 1 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 4 vs. Purdue 2 p.m. NPM/B1G+
- Jan. 8 vs. Indiana 7 p.m. B1G+
- Jan. 11 vs. UCLA 6 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 15 at Michigan State 6 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 21 at Wisconsin 6:30 p.m. B1G+
- Jan. 24 vs. Illinois 1 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 28 vs. Northwestern 7 p.m. NPM/B1G+
- Feb. 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 4 at Michigan 6 p.m. B1G+
- Feb. 7 vs. Maryland 1 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 12 at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 16 vs. Iowa 11 a.m. FOX
- Feb. 19 at Oregon 8 p.m. B1G+
- Feb. 22 at Washington 2 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 28 vs. Rutgers B1G+
- March 4-8 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis
Home games are bolded. All times central.
