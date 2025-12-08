How to Watch Nebraska Women's Basketball vs. Omaha with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming

The Nebraska women's basketball team was expecting a shootout in their season opener at Penn State, and the Huskers answered the bell to remain undefeated.

Continuing their early-season trend as one of the country's best scoring offenses, NU shot 52.9% from the field and posted more than 80 points for a school-record ninth consecutive game. Amiah Hargrove exploded for a game-high 26 points as Nebraska scored 67 points in the second half after entering halftime trailing by a pair (38-36). Britt Prince added 20 points alongside Petra Bozan (17), Logan Nissley (14), and Jessica Petrie (10,) who all finished in double figures.

Now, the Huskers can refocus for an upcoming four-game homestand that includes the final few games of non-conference — starting with in-state neighbor Omaha.

Here's all you need to know as NU welcomes the Mavericks Tuesday night in Lincoln.

First-time head coach Jamie Carey was hired in May as the program's 10th all-time head coach. | Omaha Athletics

Omaha Scout

Head Coach

Jamie Carey | 1st season at Omaha & as Division I HC.

1-8 (.111) at Omaha & Division I HC Career Record.

Previous assistant at UTSA, North Texas, Texas, Colorado and USA Basketball.

2024 Record & Awards

14-17 (5-11 Summit League, T-7th)

Summit League Newcomer of the Year.

All-Summit League: 1x Second Team, 1x Honorable Mention, 2x All-Newcomer, 1x All-Freshman.

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 18-9.

Nov. 4, 2024, last matchup, 88-48 NU.

Omaha returning guard Cora Olsen has formed into the Mavericks leading scorer at over 17 points per game. | Omaha Athletics

Key Returners

Cora Olsen | F | Jr. | Millard South graduate who started in all 18 of her appearances last season and has put up a team-leading 17.3 PPG through six contests this season.

Ali Stephens | F | Jr. | Averaging 5.8 PPG and 4.7 RPG after moving into a starting role this season, while being one of three players on Omaha with double-digit three-pointers made.

Key Departures

Grace Cave | G | Graduated | Weeping Water native who was an All-Summit League Second Team member in 2024 after leading the Mavericks with 16.2 PPG.

Ja Harvey | G | Graduated | Named the 2024-2025 Summit League Newcomer of the Year for averaging 15 PPG in creating a one-two punch at guard with Cave.

Harriet Ford | C | Transfer | Freshman standout that posted 7.9 PPG and a team-high 7.8 RPG for Omaha last year before transferring to Duquesne for 2025-2026.

Aaliyah Moore | F | Sr. | Veteran forward who started in 20 of her 31 games last year with 6.1 PPG and 5.6 RPG.

Alana Powell | G | Transfer | Now at Mount St. Mary's after averaging 5.7 PPG off the bench for Omaha in her sophomore campaign.

Morgann Gardner | F | Graduated | Regular starter at forward last season who added 4.9 points per contest in just over 20 minutes a game.

Katie Keitnges | G | Graduated | Starting guard that was limited in scoring (3.5 PPG), but added 45 assists, which was third on the team.

Former Omaha guard Grace Cave graduated after being named to the All-Summit League Second Team in 2024-2025. | Omaha Athletics

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Sarai Estupiñan | G | Gr. | Omaha marks her fifth school in five seasons, but has scored a team-high 140 points (15.6 PPG) and 31 assists after transferring from Old Dominion.

Regan Juenemann | G | Fr. | Minnesota native has dropped in 7.8 PPG as a first-year guard off the bench for the Mavericks.

Leekaya Burke Perryman | G | Fr. | First-year guard from Colorado who's second on the team in steals (9) while starting all nine games.

Lillian Merow | C | Fr. | Washington state native who's chipping in 4.6 points and 4.4 rebounds as the reserve center for Omaha.

Avril Smith | F | Fr. | Full-time starter that's a rebounding machine for Omaha, collecting 89 (9.9 RPG) of the team's 315 total boards on the season.

Outlook

After five seasons and a 51-89 (.364) record, which included only two seasons of double-digit wins, Omaha fired Carrie Banks and brought in career assistant Jamie Carey, who became the 10th head coach in Omaha women's basketball history. A first-time head coach after assistant stops at UTSA, North Texas, Texas, and Colorado, Carey joined a program with a depleted roster going into 2025-2026.

Following a seventh-place finish in the Summit League last season, the Mavericks saw All-Summit League Second Team pick and Nebraska native Grace Cave (16.2 PPG) graduate alongside conference Newcomer of the Year winner Ja Harvey (15 PPG). And with impact center Harriet Ford (7.8 PPG, 7.9 RPG) transferring to Duquesne after her freshman season in Omaha, the roster was in rough shape.

Of the two key returners, Cora Olsen has turned into a big difference maker with a more than 17 points per game average in her six appearances, but she hasn't played since November 20, missing three games. Forward Ali Stephens has moved from reserve to starter and has added 5.8 PPG and 4.7 RPG.

Duquesne transfer Sarai Estupiñan has averaged 15.6 points per game for Omaha in her final college season. | Omaha Athletics

Of Carey's transfer portal additions, Sarai Estupiñan has made the biggest impact with 15.6 PPG, which is second on the squad while leading Omaha in assists (31) and made three-pointers (19). Otherwise, Carey's nine-player freshman class has stepped up to fill major roles, highlighted by rebounding menace Avril Smith, who's averaging 8.9 rebounds per game in the Mavericks' starting lineup. Plus, reserves Regan Juenemann (7.8 PPG) and Lillian Merow (4.6 PPG & 4.4 RPG) have made a bigger impact compared to their starting teammates Leekaya Burke Perryman (4.7 PPG) and Daria Shelby (3.0 PPG).

Despite being based in a city with a rising crop of basketball recruits, Omaha has really struggled, having not finished with a winning conference record since moving to the Summit League in 2012. Carey has a ton of experience, including some time with USA Basketball, so it'll be interesting to see if she can get the Mavericks going, especially if they're able to keep some of the freshman class who have already made an impact.

