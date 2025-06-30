The Five New Faces of Nebraska Women's Basketball
In preparation for the 2025–26 season, Nebraska women’s basketball, led by head coach Amy Williams, has welcomed five key additions to its roster.
Four veteran transfers and one highly recruited high school prospect join a Huskers squad looking to build on last season’s NCAA Tournament appearance. Nebraska finished 21–12 (10–8 Big Ten) in 2024–25, flirting with a top 25 ranking for much of the year, and there’s growing belief the Huskers could contend near the top of the Big Ten this fall.
The returning core is headlined by sophomore guard Britt Prince, who earned Big Ten All-Freshman honors and an honorable mention All-Big Ten nod last year, and redshirt sophomore Natalie Potts, the 2024 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, who was averaging over 17 points per game before a season-ending knee injury.
To complement that returning core, Nebraska reloaded with a mix of veteran experience and emerging talent. The four incoming transfers bring a combined 200+ games of college experience across major conferences, while the lone high school signee arrives as a highly touted versatile recruit. Here’s a closer look at the five newest Huskers and how they could impact the team this season.
1. Claire Johnson | G, 5-9, Sophomore
Among Nebraska’s four transfer additions, Claire Johnson may be the most exciting from an offensive standpoint. The former All-SoCon standout brings a proven scoring punch and sharp shooting touch that could make her an immediate difference-maker in Lincoln. That’s not to say the Huskers didn’t bring in other high-impact veterans, but Johnson’s breakout freshman campaign at Samford suggests she has the tools to be a ready-made contributor in Big Ten play.
Averaging just over 12 points per game last season, Johnson excelled from beyond the arc, knocking down over 40% of her three-point attempts. With double-digit scoring efforts in nine of her final ten games, she brings immediate offensive versatility to a Nebraska squad looking to replace a modest number of points from last season.
2. Hailey Weaver | G, 6-0, Senior
After spending three seasons at Northwestern, Hailey Weaver brings proven Big Ten experience and a versatile offensive game to Nebraska’s backcourt. A career 33.8% shooter from deep with 62 games under her belt, the 6-foot guard averaged nearly 8 points per game as a junior while showcasing her ability to score at all three levels. Weaver opened her junior season with seven straight double-digit performances, highlighted by a career-high 20 points against Loyola-Chicago.
Weaver’s familiarity with the Big Ten gives her a unique edge as she joins the Huskers for her final season. She scored in all three of her career games in Lincoln, including an 11-point performance in her most recent visit making her no stranger to Pinnacle Bank Arena. With her ability to stretch the floor, and defend multiple positions, Weaver is poised to provide Nebraska with a steady veteran presence and another viable long-range shooting threat heading into 2025-26.
3. Emily Fisher | G/F, 6-0, Junior
A former top 100 national recruit, Emily Fisher joins Nebraska after two seasons at Maryland where she appeared in 52 games and contributed on both ends of the floor for a pair of NCAA Tournament teams. The 6-foot combo guard brings positional flexibility, rebounding, and a defensive mindset that fits seamlessly into Amy Williams’ culture. As a freshman, Fisher averaged 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in over 15 minutes per game, including a standout nine-point, eight-rebound performance against Towson.
Despite missing part of her sophomore season with a concussion, Fisher made an impact in key moments. With two years of eligibility remaining, Fisher will look to carve out a role in Lincoln as a gritty, versatile defender who can contribute as a secondary scorer and rebounder in the Huskers’ rotation.
4. Eliza Maupin | F, 6-3, Senior
With the graduation of longtime Husker standout Alexis Markowski, Nebraska turns to 6-foot-3 transfer Eliza Maupin to provide size, mobility, and defensive presence in the paint. The Kansas State transfer brings three years of Big 12 experience and shot over 60% from the field across 98 career games, showcasing an efficient interior scoring touch. Maupin also recorded career highs in blocks, assists, and rebounds last season, giving the Huskers a versatile forward who can contribute on both ends of the floor.
Known for her high motor and athleticism, traits that helped her win two state titles in the high jump, Maupin offers rim protection, rebounding, and the ability to finish around the basket. She notched double-digit scoring games against Power Five opponents like Texas, Baylor, and Arizona State, and will be a key piece in filling the void left by Markowski's departure as Nebraska rebuilds its post rotation for the 2025-26 season.
5. Alanna Neale | G, 5-10, Freshman
The lone freshman in Nebraska’s 2025 class, Alanna Neale arrives in Lincoln as a highly decorated high school standout and one of California’s top two-way guards. A 2025 BallisLife All-American, Neale earned her spot among the nation's elite after averaging 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game as a senior for powerhouse Ontario Christian, helping lead them to a 30-2 record and a top national ranking. Her blend of athleticism, versatility, and pedigree from one of the country’s best high school programs makes her a prime candidate to contribute early.
At 5-10, Neale brings a unique edge as a rebounding guard, consistently crashing the glass while adding scoring punch from all three levels. As Nebraska continues to shape its backcourt for the future, Neale offers both long-term upside and the potential to impact this roster immediately.
With a blend of proven veterans and a highly recruited prep signee, Nebraska enters the 2025-26 season with both depth and upside across the board. If the returning stars continue to rise and the newcomers find their footing early, Amy Williams’ squad could be poised to make serious noise in the Big Ten, and potentially the NCAA tournament alike.
Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 24 vs. Mount Marty (Exhibition)
- Nov. 3 vs. Northwestern State
- Nov. 8 vs. Samford
- Nov. 12 vs. Creighton
- Nov. 16 vs. North Dakota State (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 19 vs. Oral Roberts
- Nov. 24 vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (Emerald Coast Classic)
- Nov. 25 vs. Northwestern State/Virginia (Emerald Coast Classic)
- Dec. 3 vs. Bradley
- Dec. 10 vs. Omaha
- Dec. 14 vs. Illinois
- Dec. 21 vs. Cal Baptist
- TBA vs. UCLA
- TBA vs. USC
- TBA vs. Iowa
- TBA vs. Maryland
- TBA vs. Indiana
- TBA vs. Illinois
- TBA vs. Rutgers
- TBA vs. Purdue
- TBA vs. Northwestern
- TBA at Iowa
- TBA at Michigan
- TBA at Michigan State
- TBA at Ohio State
- TBA at Oregon
- TBA at Washington
- TBA at Minnesota
- TBA at Penn State
- TBA at Wisconsin
Home games are bolded.
