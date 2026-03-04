Britt Prince Earns First-Team All-Big Ten Honors in Standout Sophomore Season

Britt Prince's star continues to shine brighter in the Big Ten.

The Nebraska women's basketball sophomore point guard claimed first-team All-Big Ten honors from the media and a second-team conference nod from the coaches as the Big Ten Conference announced its annual awards on Tuesday. Prince earned Big Ten All-Freshman team and honorable-mention all-conference selections last season. The Elkhorn North alum could continue to add to her award history, as Prince advanced to the final 10 players on the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Midseason Top 10 back on Feb. 2.

The 5-11 guard from Omaha has improved upon all of her season stats from her first season in Lincoln, hitting new highs in points per game, field goal percentage, three-point percentage, free throw percentage, and total rebounds. She currently leads the Huskers with a team-high 17.3 points per game.

Virginia's Kymora Johnson (21) guards Nebraska's Britt Prince (23) during the Emerald Coast Classic game | Tyler Orsburn/News Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The biggest thing that's maybe changed from her freshman year to this year is the way that she's played with pace and understands just how physical that defenses are going to try to play her. She's understanding more about how she has to set things up," Nebraska coach Amy Williams said on the Huskers Radio Network in February. "She continues to find ways to raise the bar for herself."

Prince played up to her potential with a stat-stuffing early stretch during the Huskers' 12-0 start to the season. The guard matched a season-high 30 points twice in non-conference wins over Oral Roberts and Virginia, as the latter performance helped Nebraska lift past the Cavaliers 91-82. Prince continued to pour on impressive showings in Nebraska's conference losses, notably scoring 27 points in an 86-76 road test at Iowa on Jan. 1.

Prince's numbers declined after a six-point showing against No. 4 UCLA on Jan. 11, but the sophomore would only give one more single-figure scoring performance during the regular season through the remaining 12 games. That stretch included an 18-point showing at Oregon on Feb. 19, followed by a 22-point walk-off win at Washington on Feb. 22 in which Prince would sink the game-winning three-pointer for the Huskers.

Britt Prince's step-back three-pointer in the closing seconds gave Nebraska a 66-65 win at Washington. | Nebraska Athletics

"I thought Britt was playing aggressive-minded and really wanted the ball in her hands to make plays. She had showed that throughout the game, so that's always a great place for our team to be when she has that mentality going," Williams said of Prince's Washington performance.

"I honestly felt like 'That's good' [when Prince shot the ball]. To be honest, we said, 'We can go for two here. If you have an alley to the basket - and she had done such a great job of getting to the basket - or we could go for a win,'" Williams said on the play design. "Britt, I think she was thinking, 'Let me get to the basket right here.' It had been very successful for her all game. When the defender got on her heels, she just made the right basketball play."

Williams added in that Sports Nightly interview that she has seen Prince "make that shot a million times" as the sophomore has leveled up her game throughout her two seasons in Lincoln. Prince's numbers speak for themselves, as the point guard's points per game average has increased from 13.4 to 17.3 while also improving her shooting percentage from 45.9% in 2024-25 to 54.3% this season.

Nebraska guard Britt Prince dribbles the ball up the court against Creighton. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Prince's shooting efficiency has allowed her to score in high volumes, putting up two 30-point performances, nine 20-point games, and 26 double-figure scoring efforts during her sophomore season. Nebraska ended its regular season with Prince adding her first career double-double, totaling an all-around performance with 14 points, a career-high 11 rebounds, and matching career-highs with eight assists and two blocks in the home win over Rutgers.

“This may be one of her best all-around games as a Husker in my opinion,” Williams said when talking about Prince’s performance. “I just thought she rebounded well. She rebounded down the floor and she made hustle plays that allowed us to play with pace early on.”

Prince was joined on the Big Ten Media's First-Team selections with Indiana's Shay Ciezki, Iowa's Ava Heiden, Maryland's Oluchi Okananwa, Michigan's Olivia Olson and Syla Swords, Ohio State's Jaloni Cambridge, UCLA's Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice, and USC's Jazzy Davidson. Cambridge, Betts, Rice, and Davidson earned unanimous All-Big Ten First-Team honors, as Prince was the lone Husker to earn postseason recognition on the all-conference selections.

Nebraska guard Callin Hake is announced during the starting lineups for her final home game on Senior Day. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Prince wasn't alone in postseason recognition, however, as senior Callin Hake claimed Nebraska's Big Ten Sportsmanship award for the second straight season. The 5-8 guard from Minnesota was Nebraska's Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Award winner for all of the Huskers' female sports in 2024-25, and is the two-time President of the Nebraska Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. Hake also sits as the current chair of the Big Ten Student-Athlete Issues Commission.

“I could have never dreamed of the way she would blossom and grow,” Williams said of the senior after the Rutgers contest on Nebraska's Senior Day. “She takes every opportunity that was presented not just in our program but also as a student and a leader.”

Hake has earned Nebraska women's basketball's 'Lifter of the Year' awards in 2023 and 2025 and is averaging 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.4 steals through 29 games as a starter for the Big Red. The senior was a key contributor on Nebraska's 2024 and 2025 NCAA Tournament teams, playing in all 33 games with 30 starts during the 2024-25 campaign.

Nebraska guard Callin Hake reacts after making a shot against Rutgers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Hake, Prince, and the Huskers now turn their attention to the Big Ten Tournament beginning on Wednesday afternoon as Nebraska battles Indiana in the opening round of the conference tournament. Tip-off from Indianapolis is set for 2:30 p.m. CST, as the opening round contests will be broadcast on Peacock. The first round winner will have a Thursday matchup with Ohio State on the Big Ten Network, with all rounds leading up to the semifinals broadcast on BTN. The Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship Game is slated for Sunday, March 8, with tip-off at 1:15 p.m. CDT on CBS.