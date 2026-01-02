Tom Izzo Has Seen It All, But Lincoln Still Has His Attention

It goes without saying that the Husker men’s basketball team has all the respect in the world for their next opponent.

They kind of have to, considering Michigan State absolutely pummeled Nebraska last season, beating them 89-52. The 37-point loss was the biggest black eye on the schedule for a Nebraska team that fell out of NCAA Tournament contention late, only to go off and win the first-ever Crown championship in Las Vegas to end the year.

That’s what makes this season all the more unique for the Huskers, because you’re reading this after the calendar flipped to 2026, and 13-0 Nebraska also happens to be ranked No. 13 nationally. The Spartans, with a lone loss to Duke in early December, are still four spots higher than them at No. 9.

Michigan State faced little resistance in a 37-point rout of Nebraska last season. Now, it's a Top-15 showdown in Lincoln. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s the first-ever top-15 matchup that will hit the hardwood in Pinnacle Bank Arena Friday night, and it’s drawn the attention of Michigan State coach Tom Izzo.

“Wisconsin went in there and got beat by 30, and I have great respect for Wisconsin,” Izzo said to a media huddle after his team’s practice Thursday. “It’s going to be interesting to see what we’re capable of. This is going to be a challenge. We’ve probably played more talented teams, but we’ve never played a team like this on their home court. That’s why it’s going to be fun to see how my guys respond.”

Not only has Izzo seen about everything there is to see for a college basketball coach, but he’s been in the game long enough that he doesn’t have to mince words about what he thinks. That’s why it’s not a surprise to see him be frank about playing “more talented teams” than Nebraska this season.

Michigan State took Duke to the wire in its only loss of the season, so a road trip to Lincoln Friday night doesn't seem too daunting. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After all, can you blame him? The Spartans have wins over North Carolina and Kentucky this season, and their only loss of the season came by a mere six points to Duke. When you’re a college basketball blueblood like Michigan State, there’s not a lot of environments that scare you, including what Izzo and his Spartans will see Friday night in Lincoln.

However, he did admit it’s a unique environment.

“There’s one thing about Nebraska – there’s not a lot else in that state to do,” Izzo said. “I went down there with Nick Saban for the first football game, and it was an incredible atmosphere, but it was different. It’s a different atmosphere than most places. Most places hate the opponent this and that. There’s so much respect there – it’s bizarre, but in football it was that way. Basketball is that way.”

Nebraska will be looking for some home court magic when they host #9 Michigan State Friday night. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

For most Nebraska fans (and players for that matter), they’ll be hoping to “respectfully” upset yet another Big Ten powerhouse this year. As many remember, the Huskers knocked off then-No. 13 Illinois earlier in the year, and Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg admitted that kind of win will hopefully give his guys confidence going up against MSU.

That gutsy road win also caught the attention of the entire country, including Izzo, who unsurprisingly has pretty specific knowledge of the roster make-up for NU.

“He’s got a good team,” Izzo said of Hoiberg and the Huskers. “He’s got the point guard Lawrence back. He helped beat us two years ago when we were there. Getting Mast back, I mean, he’s as good as any big man in our league. In fact, he may be best in our league when you think about a guy who can shoot it, defend it, tough as nails, can move, pass. He’s a really good player.”

The last time Tom Izzo brought his team to Lincoln, the Huskers upset the Spartans. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Izzo continued to wax poetic about several other players Thursday as his team wrapped up preparations for the game in Lincoln. None of the praise topped what he had to say about the “coach’s kid” Sam Hoiberg. Izzo admitted his team will have to be ready for Sam possibly more than any other player Nebraska puts on the floor Friday, calling the scrappy senior the linebacker of the team.

Izzo and the Hoibergs have plenty of history, considering Fred’s son Jack Hoiberg played for Izzo in East Lansing. It’s a relationship of respect, but also one of admiration from Hoiberg’s perspective.

“Coach Izzo is one of the all-time greats, and (I was) very fortunate to have a son that played in the program and learn the discipline, the relationships that he creates,” Hoiberg said during a Thursday press conference. “It’s a model for all of us in this profession. There’s a reason he’s going to go down as one of the all-time best to ever do it in the college game.”

Izzo reciprocated a bit of that Thursday.

“Fred is always one of the best offensive coaches in the country if you ask me,” Izzo said. “I think he’s really adapted that defensively right now. They’re a lot better than I think they used to be.”

Fred Hoiberg and Tom Izzo will file the latest chapter of their friendly rivalry Friday night when Michigan State comes to Lincoln. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

We’ll see if that stands up Friday night, however, when the two teams lock up for the first time since the 37-point Spartan win last season in East Lansing. There may not be many certainties in the game itself, but Izzo knows PBA will be rocking.

“That place was sold out when they weren’t very good, and now it’s about the arena itself,” Izzo said. “I think it’s a great arena. I think it’s a great basketball arena. People aren’t close enough yet – they got a little space around it. I love the atmosphere.”

