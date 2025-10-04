Two Huskers Still Rehabbing From Previous Season-Ending Injuries Going Into This Year
The Nebraska women’s basketball team is entering the 2025–26 season with excitement.
However, the return of one of its brightest young stars remains uncertain. Forward Natalie Potts, the 2024 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, is still in recovery from knee surgery and has yet to receive full clearance for practice.
Natalie Potts’ Recovery Journey
Potts, who tore her ACL last November, is now about 10 and a half months into her rehab. Before her injury, the 6-foot-2 forward was delivering standout performances that made her one of the most promising young players in the country.
At the time of the injury, she was averaging 14 points per game and an incredible 73% shooting from beyond the arc. Earlier that season, she had been posting 17 points and eight rebounds through the first five games, showing her dominance on both ends of the court.
Head coach Amy Williams spoke highly of Potts’ progress and dedication, but made it clear there’s no set date for her return. "Natalie is not practicing with us just yet," Williams said. "But I couldn’t be more proud of the way she’s approaching her rehab and working hard every day to get back out there as soon as she possibly can."
Even while sidelined, Potts has kept her shooting touch sharp. Williams noted that Potts was slated to compete in a 3-point contest at Nebraska’s Opening Night block party before severe weather forced the event’s cancellation. "She’s shooting it really, really well," Williams added. "She’s working hard on her ball handling and her shooting and her skill development."
Huskers Built for a Strong NCAA Tournament Run
While Potts continues her road back, Nebraska’s roster remains loaded with experience and talent. The Huskers return four starters from last year’s 21–12 team, which earned an NCAA Tournament berth but fell to Louisville in the opening round. That early exit has fueled this group’s motivation to push further this season.
The Huskers’ depth gives them confidence as they await Potts’ full return. Sophomore standouts Britt Prince, Amiah Hargrove, and Petra Bozan are expected to make big leaps, while the team has added four impactful transfers: guard Claire Johnson from Samford, forward Eliza Maupin from Kansas State, guard Hailey Weaver from Northwestern, and forward Emily Fisher from Maryland.
In other injury news, guard Allison Weidner will likely redshirt this season as she continues recovering from her January 28 knee surgery, with plans to return next year. Nebraska opens its 2025–26 campaign on November 3 against Northwestern State at Pinnacle Bank Arena, determined to build on last season’s success and make a deeper run when March Madness rolls around.
