Tyrese Haliburton Nearly Chose Nebraska—Now He’s an NBA Finals Hero
On Thursday night, Tyrese Haliburton delivered yet another clutch performance, sinking a 21-foot jumper with just 0.3 seconds remaining to lift the Indiana Pacers to a 111-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
This marked his fourth game-winning shot of the playoffs, continuing to build his reputation as a player who thrives under pressure like few have before him. The Pacers, who trailed by 15 points in the fourth quarter, completed a remarkable comeback to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
It was an incredible moment for basketball fans everywhere who have fallen in love with Haliburton during the course of this playoff run. He has hit four game-winning shots in these playoffs and is putting together one of the most clutch postseasons in recent memory. It has been mesmerizing for fans to watch.
However, there is one group of fans who might feel a little bit differently about it than everyone else. For Nebraska fans, this moment serves as a poignant reminder of what could have been.
Back in 2017, Haliburton was a rising three-star recruit from Oshkosh North High School in Wisconsin. Nebraska was the first high-major program to offer him a scholarship, extending the offer after watching him play in Las Vegas. Haliburton took an official visit to Lincoln and spoke highly of his experience, indicating genuine interest in the program.
"I love the staff from Nebraska as well as the fact that they play in the Big 10," Haliburton said. "Being from Wisconsin, you grow up wanting to play in the Big 10, so it's a really big deal."
Despite Nebraska's early interest and strong impression, Haliburton ultimately chose Iowa State, committing on September 18, 2017. At Iowa State, he quickly made a name for himself, setting a school record with 17 assists in a game during his freshman year and leading the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio.
His college success propelled him into the NBA, where he has continued to excel. His incredible assist-to-turnover ratio in college has translated remarkably to the NBA. In Game 4 against the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, Haliburton had 32 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds with no turnovers. Those kind of numbers are utterly ridiculous and historically efficient.
Haliburton’s rise to stardom is more than just a “what if” for Nebraska—it’s a reminder of how one decision can quietly change the arc of a program. Imagine what having an NBA All-Star and Finals hero as an ambassador could’ve meant for Husker basketball, both on the court and in national perception.
He could’ve been the face of a revival in Lincoln, someone young recruits looked up to as proof that greatness can grow in Nebraska. In recruiting, you often don’t realize what you’ve lost until years later, when the lights are brightest and the whole world is watching.
As Haliburton continues to shine on basketball's biggest stage, Nebraska fans can't help but wonder what might have been if he had donned the Husker red.
