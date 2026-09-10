Carriker Chronicles: Joe Ganz on Nebraska's Anthony Colandrea, Jamal Rule and More



Former Nebraska quarterback Joe Ganz joins his former teammate Adam Carriker for a rare and wide-ranging interview on this edition of the Carriker Chronicles. Ganz, who still owns 23 school records at Nebraska, shares his thoughts on Anthony Colandrea, Jamal Rule and the impact players who could shape the Huskers’ season. How realistic is a big jump for Nebraska vs Bowling Green?



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Now an FBS quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at Middle Tennessee, Ganz gives a coach’s perspective on Nebraska’s new-look offense under Dana Holgorsen. He explains how difficult it can be to install a new system and get an entire offense on the same page. The coaching staff must quickly identify what each player does best and then build a game plan around those strengths.

Ganz talks about the positions that usually take the most time to come together. It starts up front, where Nebraska must find its best five offensive linemen and develop chemistry. Timing between the quarterbacks and receivers can also be difficult, especially when several new players are learning to work together.

Several Huskers stood out to Ganz in Nebraska’s season opener against Ohio. Freshman running back Jamal Rule made an immediate impression, while Ganz also praised right tackle Gunnar Gottula. Coach Ganz previously tried to recruit Gottula, so he is familiar with the lineman’s talent and potential. He is clearly a big fan of what Gottula brings to the field.

A major part of the conversation centers on Colandrea. Ganz breaks down what he saw from Nebraska’s new quarterback and explains why mobility has become so important in today’s game. A quarterback who can escape pressure, extend plays and create plays outside the pocket gives the offense another way to turn a difficult situation into a big play. That ability can also leave a defense scrambling.

Joe Ganz throws a pass during Nebraska's 40-31 win over Colorado in 2008. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Ganz noticed Colandrea challenging his teammates and bringing energy when Nebraska needed it. He believes Colandrea has earned the right to be a vocal leader. Ganz explains that a quarterback sometimes needs to bring a “cattle prod” to the team. Nebraska needs different types of leaders, and Colandrea’s fire and personality could be valuable throughout the season.

Adam and Joe also discuss Nebraska’s second-half improvement in the home opener against Ohio. The offensive line began controlling the line of scrimmage, running back Mekhi Nelson started making plays and the Huskers finished strong instead of falling apart after a difficult start. Ganz explains why that response matters and how Nebraska can build on it as the Huskers prepare to face Bowling Green.

The former teammates also look back at their playing days under Bill Callahan. Coach Ganz talks about carrying more than 300 plays on his wristband and shares his journey from the scout team to becoming Nebraska’s starting quarterback. His message goes beyond football: You never know when your opportunity will come, so stay prepared and be ready to take advantage of it.

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