Cornhusker Counseling: Triumphs and Traumas from Nebraska's win against Ohio

Nebraska football is officially 1-0.

It wasn't always pretty, but the Huskers eventually pulled away from Ohio for a 49-21 victory Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska led by just one point at halftime and saw Ohio pull back within seven early in the fourth quarter before the Huskers slammed the door with 21 unanswered points.

There was plenty to like in the season opener, but also plenty for Matt Rhule and his staff to clean up before Week 2.

Here are our triumphs and traumas from Nebraska's season-opening victory.

Triumph: Jamal Rule

Sep 5, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Jamal Rule (25) runs for a touchdown against Ohio Bobcats defensive back Barry Dillon (8) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What a debut for the true freshman.

Rule entered the season as one of the biggest unknowns in Nebraska's running back room. He left Saturday looking like someone who could quickly become a major piece of Dana Holgorsen's offense.

Rule rushed 15 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns while adding two receptions for 47 yards and another score. He finished his first college game with 169 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.

Even more impressive was what happened after halftime. Rule rushed for 106 yards on just eight second-half carries as Nebraska finally began to take control of the game.

Replacing Emmett Johnson wasn't supposed to be easy. Rule certainly made it look a little easier Saturday.

Triumph: Anthony Colandrea

Sep 5, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) runs for a touchdown against Ohio Bobcats linebacker Jack Fries (27) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska fans got their first real look at Anthony Colandrea, and there was plenty to be excited about.

Colandrea completed 18-of-32 passes for 275 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions while adding another touchdown on the ground.

His ability to make plays with his legs might have been the biggest difference from what Nebraska had at quarterback last season. That was on display during his 13-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, when Colandrea escaped pressure and found his way into the end zone.

It wasn't a perfect debut, but four touchdowns and zero turnovers is a pretty good place to start.

Triumph: Offensive Line

Sep 5, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) celebrates with offensive lineman Tyler Knaak (75) and wide receiver Quinn Clark (18) after a touchdown in the third quarter against the Ohio Bobcats at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska wanted to establish a physical identity up front this season. Through one game, so far so good.

The Huskers rushed for 248 yards on 42 attempts, with Rule, Mekhi Nelson and Isaiah Mozee all finding success on the ground.

Nebraska was especially dominant late, rushing for 183 yards after halftime as the Huskers wore down the Ohio defense.

There will be much tougher defensive fronts ahead, but for a unit Nebraska invested heavily in during the offseason, Saturday was an encouraging first step.

Trauma: Penalties

Sep 5, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (96) grabs the face mask of Ohio Bobcats quarterback Nick Poulos (8) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one has to get cleaned up. Nebraska was penalized nine times for 65 yards, and several came at particularly frustrating moments.

Perhaps the biggest was a penalty that wiped away what would have been a 57-yard touchdown reception by Nyziah Hunter late in the first half.

Against Ohio, Nebraska was talented enough to overcome those mistakes. Against Oregon, Indiana, Ohio State and the rest of the Big Ten schedule, nine penalties could be the difference between winning and losing.

Trauma: Pass Rush

Sep 5, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Ohio Bobcats quarterback Nick Poulos (8) passes against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska's new-look defense eventually settled down, but the lack of consistent pressure on Ohio quarterback Nick Poulos was noticeable.

Poulos had too much time to operate early and also hurt Nebraska with his legs, finishing as Ohio's leading rusher with 70 yards.

For a defense transitioning into Rob Aurich's system, some growing pains were expected. However, Nebraska will need to find a way to generate more consistent pressure as the competition gets better.

Trauma: Dropped Passes

Sep 5, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen walks on the field during warmups before the game against the Ohio Bobcats at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colandrea's final stat line could have looked even better.

Kwazi Gilmer was obviously Colandrea's favorite target on Saturday but he also accounted for three dropped passes. The Huskers still threw for 275 yards and scored 49 points, so the drops ultimately didn't cost them.

But much like the penalties, those are mistakes Nebraska can't afford when the margin for error becomes smaller.

The Bottom Line

Was Nebraska perfect? Far from it.

But the Huskers won by 28 points despite playing an uneven first half, committing nine penalties and leaving several opportunities on the field.

More importantly, Nebraska may have found something special in Rule, Colandrea looked comfortable in his first start, and the offensive line helped the Huskers rush for nearly 250 yards.

The traumas give Rhule plenty to work on this week. The triumphs give Husker fans plenty to be excited about.

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