A Good Team? Huskers Are ‘Really Close’ but ‘Not There Yet’
“I feel like they’re really close to being a good team, but they’re not there yet.” That was Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule's assessment after the Huskers' 137-play scrimmage Saturday.
Rhule said the No. 1 offense stalled in its first possession but then came up with lengthy drives of 14 and 11 plays. Penalties on offense were a problem, he said, and the second-team unit "might have had four turnovers."
"I don't like some of the second-unit production today," Rhule said. "And the offense has to clean up a couple more procedural penalties if they want to be the type of team that can play grown-man football."
There was disheartening news at linebacker as Rhule announced that Javin Wright would be "out indefinitely" with a health condition. The senior inside 'backer had been working with the No. 1 defense during fall camp. He has been sidelined in the past by blood-clot problems.
"He was playing at an elite level. ... He worked so hard, and I believe he's a pro player," Rhule said. "The outlook is optimistic that it can be resolved and he'll be back at some point, but he's just out for right now."
Rhule said the strength at that position "will be fine" with players such as Mikai Gbayor, Stefon Thompson, Vincent Shavers, Gage Stenger and Vince Genatone. "There are a lot of guys who can go in there and make plays. "
At placekicker, Tristan Alvano is still working his way back from a groin injury, so it's possible that walk-on John Hohl from Iowa Western could start the season as the No. 1 kicker.
Rhule wasn't ready to say who would start at quarterback in the Aug. 31 opener against UTEP, but he said a decision would probably come in the next week. Every indication is that true freshman Dylan Raiola will get the nod.
