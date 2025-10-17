Nebraska vs. Minnesota Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
Matt Rhule’s Nebraska Cornhuskers have cracked the top 25 after a 5-1 start to the 2025 season, and they’re set as road favorites in a Big Ten matchup in Week 8 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Minnesota enters this game at 4-2, as it bounced back from a 42-3 loss to Ohio State by beating Purdue in Week 7. Minnesota also knocked off Rutgers in a Big Ten clash this season, but it did lose to Cal by 13 points.
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s lone loss came at the hands of the Michigan Wolverines, and it has picked up back-to-back wins over Michigan State and Maryland to move to 5-1 in the 2025 season.
Quarterback Dylan Raiola has 16 touchdown passes in six games, and he’ll look to add to a strong 2025 season against a Minnesota defense that is No. 25 in the country in EPA/Play this season.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 8 battle.
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nebraska -7.5 (-110)
- Minnesota +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nebraska: -325
- Minnesota: +260
Total
- 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nebraska vs. Minnesota How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 17
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Nebraska record: 5-1
- Minnesota record: 4-2
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Key Players to Watch
Dylan Raiola, Quarterback, Nebraska
Raiola isn’t in the Heisman conversation, but he’s put together a strong 2025 season, completing 73.4 percent of his passes for 1,591 yards, 16 scores and five picks. He doesn’t add much on the ground, but Raiola is one of the better passers in the Big Ten.
This is a tough matchup on the road for the Cornhuskers quarterback, as Minnesota is one of the best teams in the country in EPA/Pass. Still, the Cornhuskers are 24th in the country in EPA/Pass on offense and 10th in success rate on pass plays.
If Raiola continues to play at a high level, Nebraska should be on its way to a 6-1 start.
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Prediction and Pick
Even though the Golden Gophers have won four of their first six games, they are just 1-4-1 against the spread so far this season.
Minnesota has a pretty decent defense, but it has struggled to run the ball (125th in EPA/Rush) on offense this season. Unfortunately for Minnesota, that’s the way to beat this Nebraska defense, as it ranks outside the top 100 in EPA/Rush, allowing 4.5 yards per carry in 2025.
Maybe the Minnesota running game gets going, but I have a hard time betting on the Golden Gophers to cover when they were blown out by Ohio State by 39 earlier this season.
Nebraska isn’t nearly as good, but it has fared well against Big Ten opponents that aren’t ranked, beating Michigan State by 11 and Maryland by three.
Plus, the Cornhuskers are 26th in the country in EPA/Play overall and have a defense that is 15th in EPA/Play because they’re elite against the pass.
I’ll trust Raiola and company to beat an inferior team on Friday night.
Pick: Nebraska -7.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
