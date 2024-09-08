Gut Reaction: Nebraska Football Dominates Colorado
Former Husker Adam Carriker likes what he saw Saturday night and breaks down the team's performance.
In this story:
Adam Carriker reacts to Matt Rhule and the Huskers exploding to a 28-0 lead, then holding on to soundly defeat Deion Sanders and the Buffs. This is the biggest win for Nebraska in the past 10 years, in front of an absolutely raucous crowd in Memorial Stadium. Adam breaks down the Blackshirts' play, quarterback Dylan Raiola and why the Huskers have improved so much since last year. This is Adam's favorite Gut Reaction ever.
