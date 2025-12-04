Shedeur Sanders, Jerry Jeudy Address Sideline Confrontation From Loss to 49ers
During the Browns’ loss to the 49ers on Sunday, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy were seen having an animated conversation on the sideline. The exchange took place early in the fourth quarter when the 49ers were leading by multiple possessions.
In a video of the conversation, Jeudy was seen passionately speaking to Shedeur about a particular play before the quarterback stood up and replied to him as they looked at an iPad.
Both Jeudy and Sanders addressed that conversation on Wednesday. Shedeur told reporters, “We resolved that. We're not going to speak on that."
"We spoke about it. We're good,” Jeudy said. He added, “It's an emotional sport. Things like that happen in football.
“Probably talk to him off camera, that's probably what I would have done differently. I'm going to speak my mind and say what I see out there, but it is what it is. It's football. Me and Shedeur good. Stuff like that happens."
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski brushed off the exchange earlier this week, saying, "When you're a family like we are you can have your disagreements. Sometimes they're for everybody to see, sometimes it's behind closed doors. Like a family, we move on. We talk about it, so not worried about it."
The 26–8 defeat to the 49ers was the second start of Sanders’s NFL career, which saw him complete 16-of-25 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown as Jeudy hauled in three passes for 26 yards. Early in the game, Sanders notably missed Jeudy on an attempt down the field.
Jeudy acknowledged that this has been a frustrating season for him. A year ago, his first season with the Browns, he set career-highs in receptions and yards by catching 90 passes for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns while making his first Pro Bowl. Through 12 games this year, Jeudy has just 35 catches for 421 yards and one touchdown.
Jeudy and Sanders will look to connect more this Sunday when they take on the Titans.