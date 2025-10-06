Carriker Chronicles: Did Nebraska Turn a Corner?
Adam Carriker has an honest debate about whether or not Nebraska, Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and Husker football have turned a corner. Adam breaks down if Nebraska is now a mentally tough team, a fourth-quarter team, a truly great special team‘s unit, legit better at stopping the run, and also in putting points on the board in the red zone, as well as coaching adjustments during the game, if the offensive line will improve quickly and some things Nebraska still needs to prove.
Adam discusses Dylan Raiola‘s strength, what he needs to work on and how Adam is actually surprised by the amount of toughness Raiola has shown in the past couple of games. Adam says Dylan showed him some things starting with the Michigan game that proved more to character than anything Raiola had done since arriving on campus. That being said, Dylan still needs to play better than he did Saturday, but he also needs help from guys around him.
Nebraska’s offensive line has obviously got to improve its run blocking and pass protection. But in fairness, Adam says, there are other things that play into this as well. Is the quarterback holding the ball too long? Are the receivers not getting open, forcing the quarterback to hold the ball? We all trust Emmett Johnson at running back, but are the other people who run the ball when they get a chance finding the open holes or not? It all goes together. But it all does start up front in the trenches. Nebraska‘s offensive line has to find a way to improve quickly and maybe the coaches can help that a little bit in the meantime with some schematic changes.
Adam has much more to say about the offense, defense, special teams and the Huskers' mental toughness. Hit the play button is below to watch.
