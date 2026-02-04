Carriker Chronicles: Husker Assistant Coaching Situation and Signing Day Reaction
Adam Carriker dives into Matt Rhule and the current state of Nebraska football’s coaching situation — who’s leaving, who’s staying, who’s getting hired, and why this kind of turnover happens so often in college football. Plus, did Nebraska just land the top uncommitted prospect in the 2026 class? If so, he might be exactly what the Huskers need. The offseason might feel quiet, but is this team actually getting better? Let’s break it all down.
In this episode of The Carriker Chronicles, Adam Carriker breaks down a busy stretch of Nebraska Cornhuskers football news, covering coaching changes, staff decisions, recruiting buzz, and what it all says about the direction of the program under head coach Matt Rhule.
Adam opens with his usual energy and humor before tackling the news that safeties coach Miles Taylor is leaving the program after less than a month on the job. Rather than treating it as a red flag, Carriker uses the move to explain how fluid college football staffs have become — especially when a program starts to show real progress. He points out that assistants often get hired away for promotions, more money, or bigger roles, and that this kind of movement is usually a sign that things are going right, not falling apart.
From there, Carriker dives into Nebraska’s decision to name Brett Maher and Nick Humphrey as co-special teams coordinators. He explains how Maher’s NFL kicking experience and Humphrey’s player-development background could work together to stabilize a phase of the game that had hurt the Huskers in recent years before last season's huge turnaound under Mike Ekeler, who has now left for USC. Along the way, Adam answers fan questions and reacts to live comments, repeatedly emphasizing that Rhule is focused on building something sustainable — not chasing shortcuts.
The most exciting part of the show centers on recruiting, as Carriker reacts to Nebraska landing Dylan Berymon, who was widely viewed as the top uncommitted prospect in the 2026 class heading into signing day on Wednesday. Adam calls it a huge win and a sign that national perception of the program is changing. Adam explains how elite recruits tend to attract more elite talent, creating momentum that can reshape a roster over time. While the offseason hasn’t been flashy, he argues it’s been quietly productive.
Throughout the episode, Carriker pushes back on panic surrounding coach departures and urges fans to stay patient. He points to improvements in staff structure, culture, and recruiting as evidence that Nebraska is trending in the right direction. He wraps things up with some fun fan interactions and a reminder that real rebuilds don’t always dominate headlines — but the behind-the-scenes progress suggests the Huskers are laying the groundwork for a more competitive and consistent future.
