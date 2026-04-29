Carriker Chronicles: Frank Solich on Nebraska's Past and Matt Rhule's Future

Adam Carriker's one-on-one interview with College Football Hall of Famer Frank Solich, Adam's former head coach at Nebraska. He asks Solich all the questions you could ever want to ask him! Frank's playing days as a fullback for Bob Devaney, coaching with Tom Osborne for two decades, being Nebraska football's head coach and being let go by Nebraska. Also, Matt Rhule's tenure and future! Plus, could the option still work?



Hit the play button for that and more in this episode of the Carriker Chronicles. For a synopsis, scroll down.

Synopsis

Adam Carriker sits down with his former head coach, Frank Solich, for a really honest and wide-ranging conversation about Nebraska football—past, present, and where it might be headed next.

They start by going back to Solich’s playing days under Bob Devaney. Solich talks about what it was like being a fullback in that era and how physical and disciplined those teams were. From there, the conversation moves into his 19 years coaching alongside Tom Osborne. Solich makes it clear that Osborne set the standard—not just with winning, but with how to treat people and run a program the right way. You can tell those years shaped how Solich approached coaching for the rest of his career.

When he became Nebraska’s head coach, Solich describes both the pride and pressure that came with it. He talks about leading the Huskers and how much the program meant to him personally. Getting let go was obviously tough, but he doesn’t sound bitter—more reflective than anything. That leads into his time at Ohio, where he rebuilt a program and found success in a different way. He explains how taking that job gave him a fresh start.

One of the cooler moments is when Solich talks about returning to Nebraska later on and being honored. You can tell that meant a lot to him, and that there’s still a strong connection between him and the fanbase.

Carriker also asks Solich about current Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule. Solich gives a measured, thoughtful answer, saying it takes time to build a program and that fans need to be patient. Looking ahead a few years, he believes Nebraska can get back to being competitive if things are built the right way.

They get into how college football has changed too, especially with NIL and the transfer portal. Solich admits the game is very different now, with money playing a bigger role, but he stresses that culture and development still matter if you want long-term success.

On the field, they talk about offense—specifically the importance of having a mobile quarterback. Solich also gets into whether the old-school option offense could still work today. He believes parts of it definitely could, especially if a team commits to it and has the right players.

Another big theme is toughness. Solich explains that building mental and physical toughness is still one of the most important parts of coaching, no matter the era.

Toward the end, they talk about Nebraska fans, and Solich doesn’t hold back—he calls them the best in the country because of their loyalty.

The interview wraps up with some fun stories, including recruiting Carriker, and a short fan Q&A. Overall, the conversation is insight into what made Nebraska football great—and what it might take to get back there.

Program order

00:00 Welcome & Intro

Welcome & Intro 01:21 Coach Frank Solich Joins the Show

Coach Frank Solich Joins the Show 01:40 Playing for Bob Devaney

Playing for Bob Devaney 02:26 19 Years with Tom Osborne — What It Was Really Like

19 Years with Tom Osborne — What It Was Really Like 04:26 Becoming Nebraska’s Head Coach

Becoming Nebraska’s Head Coach 05:55 Life Leading the Huskers

Life Leading the Huskers 07:00 Moving On: Coaching at Ohio

Moving On: Coaching at Ohio 08:26 Taking the Ohio Job & Building a Program

Taking the Ohio Job & Building a Program 09:19 Returning to Nebraska — Honored & Grateful

Returning to Nebraska — Honored & Grateful 10:15 Matt Rhule Through Year 4 — Early Thoughts

Matt Rhule Through Year 4 — Early Thoughts 12:20 2026 Season Outlook — Realistic Expectations

2026 Season Outlook — Realistic Expectations 13:56 NIL & Transfer Portal — The Role of Money in Nebraska’s Future

NIL & Transfer Portal — The Role of Money in Nebraska’s Future 16:38 Offensive Identity — Why a Mobile QB Matters

Offensive Identity — Why a Mobile QB Matters 18:36 Could Power Option Football Still Work Today?

Could Power Option Football Still Work Today? 21:00 Coaching Toughness — Building Grit in Players

Coaching Toughness — Building Grit in Players 23:46 Why Nebraska Fans Are the Best in the Nation

Why Nebraska Fans Are the Best in the Nation 25:56 Recruiting Adam & Coaching Him Early On

Recruiting Adam & Coaching Him Early On 28:39 Fan Q&A

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