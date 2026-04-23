Rhule Hopes His Own ‘Big Red Rebuild’ Pays Off This Fall

Change before you have to.



Jack Welch

In any given moment we have two options: to step forward into growth or step

back into safety.



Abraham Maslow

First of all, there are two Big Red Rebuild programs going on right now that could alter the course of Nebraska football.

The first project is a proposed $600 million upgrade of Memorial Stadium. The

proposal is waiting for approval from the Nebraska Board of Regents.

The second is Matt Rhule’s rebuild of the Husker football program - a project he’s

been working on since he arrived at Nebraska 3½ years ago.

Today’s focus is on Rhule’s upgrade of the Husker football program.

Quick Question Number 1

How many assistant coaches who were on Matt Rhule’s staff in his first year at Nebraska in 2023 remain on his staff in the same capacity this year?

Quick Question Number 2

How many assistants from last year’s staff (2025) are serving this fall in the same

capacity this season? The answers will appear later in this column.

The following are the assistants who were on Rhule’s staff in ‘23, ‘25 and ‘26.

Rhule’s 2023 Staff

Offensive CO (QB coach): Marcus Satterfield



Defensive CO: Tony White



Special Teams CO: Ed Foley



Running Backs: E.J. Barthel



Wide Receivers: Garret McGuire



Offensive Line: Donovan Raiola



Defensive Line: Terrance Knighton



Linebackers: Rob Dvoracek



Defensive Backs (Pass Game CO): Evan Cooper



Tight Ends Josh Martin

Rhule’s 2025 Staff

OC: Dana Holgorsen



DC: John Butler



ST: Mike Ekeler



QB: Glenn Thomas



DB: Addison Williams



OLB: Phil Simpson



DL: Terry Bradden



WR: Daikiel Shorts, Jr.



O-line: Donovan Raiola



TE: Marcus Satterfield



RB: E.J. Barthel



Note: Several assistants were hired in December of ‘25: Rob Aurich (7th), Geep Wade (12th) and Lonnie Teasley (19th).



Rhule’s 2026 Staff

OC: Dana Holgorsen



DC: Rob Aurich



ST: Brett Maher/Nick Humphrey



D-Line: Corey Brown



O-line: Geep Wade



QB: Glenn Thomas



LB: Rob Dvoracek



OLB: Phil Simpson



DB: Addison Williams



Safeties: Tyler Yelk



Defensive Edges: Roy Manning



RB: E.J. Barthel



Run Game CO: Lonnie Teasley



WR: Daikiel Shorts, Jr.

The answer to Question No. 1:

Only two assistants from Rhule’s first staff at Nebraska remain in the same capacity so far this fall: E.J. Barthel (RB) and Rob Dvoracek (LB).

The answer to Question No. 2:

Although only one of his three coordinators (Dana Holgorsen OC) remains on

Rhule’s staff for this fall, six assistants from last year remain: Holgorsen,

Dvoracek, Barthel, Shorts, Thomas and Simpson.

Note: Phil Snow served as the DC for Nebraska last year for the Las Vegas Bowl.

He will return this year as the Husker associate head coach.

First year Husker DC Rob Aurich has brought with him a new defensive scheme.

Instead of a 3-3-5, he is bringing in a 4-2-5 system that worked well for him in his

time at San Diego State.

Another change is in the play of Husker quarterbacks. Gone is former 5-star QB, Dylan Raiola who transferred in the off season. In his place is Anthony Colandrea who transferred to Nebraska from UNLV. Unlike

Raiola, Colandrea is a dual threat QB, who if he stays healthy, could be the QB

Dana Holgorsen has been looking for to run his offense.

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