Rhule Hopes His Own ‘Big Red Rebuild’ Pays Off This Fall
ordered for the Husker football program.
In this story:
Change before you have to.
Jack Welch
In any given moment we have two options: to step forward into growth or step
back into safety.
Abraham Maslow
First of all, there are two Big Red Rebuild programs going on right now that could alter the course of Nebraska football.
The first project is a proposed $600 million upgrade of Memorial Stadium. The
proposal is waiting for approval from the Nebraska Board of Regents.
The second is Matt Rhule’s rebuild of the Husker football program - a project he’s
been working on since he arrived at Nebraska 3½ years ago.
Today’s focus is on Rhule’s upgrade of the Husker football program.
Quick Question Number 1
How many assistant coaches who were on Matt Rhule’s staff in his first year at Nebraska in 2023 remain on his staff in the same capacity this year?
Quick Question Number 2
How many assistants from last year’s staff (2025) are serving this fall in the same
capacity this season? The answers will appear later in this column.
The following are the assistants who were on Rhule’s staff in ‘23, ‘25 and ‘26.
Rhule’s 2023 Staff
Offensive CO (QB coach): Marcus Satterfield
Defensive CO: Tony White
Special Teams CO: Ed Foley
Running Backs: E.J. Barthel
Wide Receivers: Garret McGuire
Offensive Line: Donovan Raiola
Defensive Line: Terrance Knighton
Linebackers: Rob Dvoracek
Defensive Backs (Pass Game CO): Evan Cooper
Tight Ends Josh Martin
Rhule’s 2025 Staff
OC: Dana Holgorsen
DC: John Butler
ST: Mike Ekeler
QB: Glenn Thomas
DB: Addison Williams
OLB: Phil Simpson
DL: Terry Bradden
WR: Daikiel Shorts, Jr.
O-line: Donovan Raiola
TE: Marcus Satterfield
RB: E.J. Barthel
Note: Several assistants were hired in December of ‘25: Rob Aurich (7th), Geep Wade (12th) and Lonnie Teasley (19th).
Rhule’s 2026 Staff
OC: Dana Holgorsen
DC: Rob Aurich
ST: Brett Maher/Nick Humphrey
D-Line: Corey Brown
O-line: Geep Wade
QB: Glenn Thomas
LB: Rob Dvoracek
OLB: Phil Simpson
DB: Addison Williams
Safeties: Tyler Yelk
Defensive Edges: Roy Manning
RB: E.J. Barthel
Run Game CO: Lonnie Teasley
WR: Daikiel Shorts, Jr.
The answer to Question No. 1:
Only two assistants from Rhule’s first staff at Nebraska remain in the same capacity so far this fall: E.J. Barthel (RB) and Rob Dvoracek (LB).
The answer to Question No. 2:
Although only one of his three coordinators (Dana Holgorsen OC) remains on
Rhule’s staff for this fall, six assistants from last year remain: Holgorsen,
Dvoracek, Barthel, Shorts, Thomas and Simpson.
Note: Phil Snow served as the DC for Nebraska last year for the Las Vegas Bowl.
He will return this year as the Husker associate head coach.
First year Husker DC Rob Aurich has brought with him a new defensive scheme.
Instead of a 3-3-5, he is bringing in a 4-2-5 system that worked well for him in his
time at San Diego State.
Another change is in the play of Husker quarterbacks. Gone is former 5-star QB, Dylan Raiola who transferred in the off season. In his place is Anthony Colandrea who transferred to Nebraska from UNLV. Unlike
Raiola, Colandrea is a dual threat QB, who if he stays healthy, could be the QB
Dana Holgorsen has been looking for to run his offense.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Dan “Husker Dan” McGlynn has been writing about Husker football since 2003. His columns have appeared on HuskerMax.com as well as in several local newspapers and magazines. He has a B.A. in English from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Dan is a native Nebraskan and lives in Omaha. You may contact him at HuskerDan@cox.net.