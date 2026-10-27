Breaking Down Nebraska Football's Concerns on Offense

Nebraska's offense has shown flashes of being really good this season, but there's one big problem. The Huskers haven't been able to do it consistently. Adam Carriker takes a closer look at Dana Holgorsen's offense, Anthony Colandrea's performance, Matt Rhule's role, and what Nebraska needs to fix before taking on Washington.

The first three games of the season gave Husker fans plenty of reasons to be excited. Nebraska showed it had playmakers, explosive potential, and the ability to put points on the board. However, as the competition got tougher against Maryland, Michigan State, Indiana, and Oregon, some concerning trends started to develop.

The Indiana and Oregon games told two different stories, but both exposed problems with Nebraska's offense. Against Indiana, the Huskers showed that gaining yards and controlling the football doesn't always lead to scoring points. Against Oregon, Nebraska struggled to maintain offensive consistency, especially when it came to running the football and sustaining drives.

One of the biggest concerns is Nebraska's inability to consistently move the chains. Third-down struggles and three-and-outs have made it difficult for the offense to stay on the field. That also puts additional pressure on Rob Aurich's defense. Even when the defense plays well, it becomes difficult to close out games when the offense can't sustain drives and give the defense time to recover.

Carriker also examines Nebraska's rushing production and why establishing a physical running game is so important. The Huskers have to be able to run the football when defenses know it's coming. Without that ability, Nebraska becomes easier to defend, especially against tougher Big Ten opponents.

Anthony Colandrea is another major topic. Carriker breaks down his numbers, compares Nebraska's passing game to last season, and discusses the talent surrounding him. Nebraska has offensive weapons, but are the Huskers getting enough production from everyone? And who can step up as a reliable third wide receiver?

The difference between Nebraska's first half and second-half performances is another concern. The Huskers have to find ways to finish games stronger instead of allowing offensive production to disappear when it matters most.

Matt Rhule's role in fixing these issues also comes into focus. With Holgorsen calling the offense, Nebraska needs to establish an identity that produces results against quality opponents.

Looking ahead to Washington, the message is simple. Nebraska has already shown it can make explosive plays. Now the Huskers need to prove they can move the chains, finish drives, score points, and play consistent football for four quarters.

Carriker breaks down what's working, what's not, and what needs to change for Nebraska's offense to take the next step.

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