Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska and Rhule Need to Win Bigger Games ASAP

Nebraska football is getting closer to where fans want it to be, but at some point, getting close just isn't good enough anymore. Matt Rhule and the Huskers suffered another heartbreaking loss, this time falling 17-14 to Oregon. It's another game Nebraska had a chance to win, another missed opportunity against a big-time opponent, and another gut punch for Husker fans who are tired of watching the same story play out.

On this episode of the Carriker Chronicles, Adam Carriker breaks down what went wrong against Oregon, what Nebraska is actually doing well, and why Matt Rhule and his coaching staff need to figure out how to finish these games. The Huskers could realistically be sitting at 7-0 right now, but instead, they're left wondering what could have been.

One of the biggest storylines was former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola coming off the bench for Oregon and helping lead the Ducks to a comeback victory. Carriker looks at Raiola's performance, including his ability to stay calm under pressure and convert two critical fourth downs. His overall stats weren't overwhelming, but he made plays when Oregon needed them most. Carriker also questions why Nebraska didn't put more pressure on Raiola and whether the Huskers could have handled things differently defensively when Oregon made the change at quarterback.

There were positives for Nebraska, especially on defense. Rob Aurich's unit has shown improvement, and the Huskers have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. Anthony Colandrea has also made plays, but Carriker believes he needs to become more consistent and improve his ability to see the entire field. Dana Holgorsen and the offense have to find ways to deliver when the game is on the line.

A major part of this discussion centers on coaching. Carriker believes teams often take on the personality of their head coach. That raises an important question about Matt Rhule. Can Nebraska make the right adjustments during games, recognize what's happening, and find a way to slam the door shut in the fourth quarter?

The Huskers have shown they can compete with good teams. Now they need to prove they can actually beat them. That means winning close games, beating ranked opponents, finally getting past Iowa, and taking advantage of opportunities instead of letting them slip away.

Carriker also takes a look at Nebraska's remaining schedule and what would make this season a success. Eight wins are still within reach, but would eight wins really feel like enough if Nebraska continues losing the games that matter most? Carriker believes eight wins should be the floor, not the ultimate goal.

There's no reason to give up on the season. Nebraska still has plenty to play for, and everything is right in front of the Huskers. But Carriker makes it clear that something has to change. Nebraska can't keep settling for moral victories while other teams find ways to finish.

Matt Rhule doesn't need to be fired in the middle of the season, but he and his staff do need answers. At some point, Nebraska has to stop talking about how close it is and start delivering wins that actually change the direction of the program.

The talent is there. The opportunities have been there. Now it's time to finish the job.

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