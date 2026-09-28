Nebraska Football is 4-0, But What Does It Mean?



Adam Carriker breaks down Nebraska’s undefeated start and what we have actually learned through the first four games of the season. The Huskers have shown plenty of encouraging signs under Matt Rhule, but there are still areas that need to improve before Big Ten play gets tougher.





One of the biggest positives has been Nebraska’s ability to put together long stretches of good football. Through 16 quarters, Carriker points out that the Huskers have played about 11 really good quarters. They have also been strong late in games, outscoring every opponent in the fourth quarter. That matters because Nebraska has struggled in recent years to consistently finish games.

The offense under Dana Holgorsen continues to show that it can score in different ways. Anthony Colandrea has been especially effective on third down and in the red zone, two areas that can decide close conference games. Nebraska does not have to rely on just one player or one style of offense to move the football. With Jamal Rule expected back, the Huskers should have even more options moving forward.

Defensively, the Blackshirts are playing fast, physical and much more fundamentally sound. Rob Aurich’s defense has shown the ability to pressure quarterbacks, stop teams from getting outside and make the simple plays when they are there. Kwazi Gilmer has emerged as one of Nebraska’s biggest playmakers, while other players have stepped up when their opportunities have come. Vincent Genatone is a great example after spending the week on scout team before being ready when Nebraska needed him.

Still, there are things Nebraska has to clean up. Michigan State found some success running downhill, and the offensive line was solid without being dominant. Nebraska has also gone through stretches in games where the level of play drops. Against better Big Ten teams, those stretches could become much more costly.

That leads to Carriker’s biggest point: Nebraska’s ceiling will be determined in the trenches. Skill players can make explosive plays, but winning up front is what allows a team to compete consistently in the Big Ten.

Nebraska has done everything asked of it so far. The Huskers are 4-0, they have handled their opponents and they have given fans plenty of reasons to believe this season could be different. Now comes the next challenge. Nebraska has to prove that this strong start can carry over as the competition gets tougher.

Program sequence

0:00 — Intro

— Intro 1:02 — Delaware Blue Hens Random Fact

— Delaware Blue Hens Random Fact 2:28 — Nebraska’s Pass Protection

— Nebraska’s Pass Protection 2:59 — How Consistent Has Nebraska Been?

— How Consistent Has Nebraska Been? 4:08 — Are We Drinking the Kool-Aid Yet?

— Are We Drinking the Kool-Aid Yet? 4:34 — Nebraska Got Some Breaks vs. Michigan State

— Nebraska Got Some Breaks vs. Michigan State 5:23 — Nebraska Needs to Stay Consistent

— Nebraska Needs to Stay Consistent 5:49 — Fun Question From X

— Fun Question From X 6:45 — Vincent Genatone Was Ready When Called

— Vincent Genatone Was Ready When Called 8:00 — Nebraska Ranked No. 14 in ESPN FPI

— Nebraska Ranked No. 14 in ESPN FPI 9:43 — New Starters on Nebraska’s Defense

— New Starters on Nebraska’s Defense 10:19 — Nebraska’s 6-Man Blitz

— Nebraska’s 6-Man Blitz 13:35 — Where Michigan State Found Success Running the Ball

— Where Michigan State Found Success Running the Ball 14:22 — Nebraska’s Defense: Simple, Fast & Physical

— Nebraska’s Defense: Simple, Fast & Physical 14:55 — Making the Simple Plays

— Making the Simple Plays 16:02 — How Nebraska’s Offensive Line Played

— How Nebraska’s Offensive Line Played 16:58 — “Not Applying Makeup” Fan Comment

— “Not Applying Makeup” Fan Comment 17:41 — Nebraska Has to Avoid the In-Game Lows

— Nebraska Has to Avoid the In-Game Lows 18:52 — Percentage of Plays Resulting in Points

— Percentage of Plays Resulting in Points 19:26 — What Nebraska Needs to Do the Rest of the Season

— What Nebraska Needs to Do the Rest of the Season 20:00 — Nebraska Has Multiple Ways to Score

— Nebraska Has Multiple Ways to Score 20:37 — Anthony Colandrea on 3rd Down & in the Red Zone

— Anthony Colandrea on 3rd Down & in the Red Zone 21:25 — Nebraska’s Ceiling Will Be Determined in the Trenches

— Nebraska’s Ceiling Will Be Determined in the Trenches 21:45 — Why Winning Up Front Matters

— Why Winning Up Front Matters 24:42 — How Good Is Nebraska Really?

— How Good Is Nebraska Really? 26:10 — Nebraska Has Done Everything Asked So Far

— Nebraska Has Done Everything Asked So Far 27:43 — Go Earn AP Poll Votes

— Go Earn AP Poll Votes 28:15 — Eight Wins Should Be the Expectation

— Eight Wins Should Be the Expectation 29:41 — Fan Questions

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