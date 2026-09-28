Nebraska Football is 4-0, But What Does It Mean?
In this story:
Adam Carriker breaks down Nebraska’s undefeated start and what we have actually learned through the first four games of the season. The Huskers have shown plenty of encouraging signs under Matt Rhule, but there are still areas that need to improve before Big Ten play gets tougher.
One of the biggest positives has been Nebraska’s ability to put together long stretches of good football. Through 16 quarters, Carriker points out that the Huskers have played about 11 really good quarters. They have also been strong late in games, outscoring every opponent in the fourth quarter. That matters because Nebraska has struggled in recent years to consistently finish games.
The offense under Dana Holgorsen continues to show that it can score in different ways. Anthony Colandrea has been especially effective on third down and in the red zone, two areas that can decide close conference games. Nebraska does not have to rely on just one player or one style of offense to move the football. With Jamal Rule expected back, the Huskers should have even more options moving forward.
Defensively, the Blackshirts are playing fast, physical and much more fundamentally sound. Rob Aurich’s defense has shown the ability to pressure quarterbacks, stop teams from getting outside and make the simple plays when they are there. Kwazi Gilmer has emerged as one of Nebraska’s biggest playmakers, while other players have stepped up when their opportunities have come. Vincent Genatone is a great example after spending the week on scout team before being ready when Nebraska needed him.
Still, there are things Nebraska has to clean up. Michigan State found some success running downhill, and the offensive line was solid without being dominant. Nebraska has also gone through stretches in games where the level of play drops. Against better Big Ten teams, those stretches could become much more costly.
That leads to Carriker’s biggest point: Nebraska’s ceiling will be determined in the trenches. Skill players can make explosive plays, but winning up front is what allows a team to compete consistently in the Big Ten.
Nebraska has done everything asked of it so far. The Huskers are 4-0, they have handled their opponents and they have given fans plenty of reasons to believe this season could be different. Now comes the next challenge. Nebraska has to prove that this strong start can carry over as the competition gets tougher.
Program sequence
- 0:00 — Intro
- 1:02 — Delaware Blue Hens Random Fact
- 2:28 — Nebraska’s Pass Protection
- 2:59 — How Consistent Has Nebraska Been?
- 4:08 — Are We Drinking the Kool-Aid Yet?
- 4:34 — Nebraska Got Some Breaks vs. Michigan State
- 5:23 — Nebraska Needs to Stay Consistent
- 5:49 — Fun Question From X
- 6:45 — Vincent Genatone Was Ready When Called
- 8:00 — Nebraska Ranked No. 14 in ESPN FPI
- 9:43 — New Starters on Nebraska’s Defense
- 10:19 — Nebraska’s 6-Man Blitz
- 13:35 — Where Michigan State Found Success Running the Ball
- 14:22 — Nebraska’s Defense: Simple, Fast & Physical
- 14:55 — Making the Simple Plays
- 16:02 — How Nebraska’s Offensive Line Played
- 16:58 — “Not Applying Makeup” Fan Comment
- 17:41 — Nebraska Has to Avoid the In-Game Lows
- 18:52 — Percentage of Plays Resulting in Points
- 19:26 — What Nebraska Needs to Do the Rest of the Season
- 20:00 — Nebraska Has Multiple Ways to Score
- 20:37 — Anthony Colandrea on 3rd Down & in the Red Zone
- 21:25 — Nebraska’s Ceiling Will Be Determined in the Trenches
- 21:45 — Why Winning Up Front Matters
- 24:42 — How Good Is Nebraska Really?
- 26:10 — Nebraska Has Done Everything Asked So Far
- 27:43 — Go Earn AP Poll Votes
- 28:15 — Eight Wins Should Be the Expectation
- 29:41 — Fan Questions
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Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!Follow adamcarriker94