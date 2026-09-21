Nebraska Football Is 3-0. Now We Find Out How Good the Huskers Are.

The Nebraska football team took care of North Dakota 34-7 in a workmanlike performance to finish nonconference play undefeated. And that's really the main story of the first three weeks. The Huskers beat the teams they were supposed to beat, mostly in the fashion they were supposed to beat them, and avoided the kind of early-season disaster Husker fans have a little too much experience with.

Now the real fun begins.

Another Big Day for Jamal Rule

Jamal Rule finished with 119 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, highlighted by a 55-yard touchdown run. The standout freshman running back continues to look like one of Nebraska's most exciting players, period.

Mekhi Nelson and Isaiah Mozee also continued to produce, with Nelson appearing to take the co-lead along with Rule, but Mozee showing plenty on his own. Nebraska finished with 277 rushing yards and averaged 6.2 yards per carry. It’s hard to argue with those numbers.

And Tony C continues to bring something different at quarterback. Anthony Colandrea didn't need to put up huge numbers Saturday, but his mobility, leadership and fire were on display again as Nebraska methodically took care of business.

The Blackshirts Keep Getting Better

One of the biggest questions coming out of the first two games was whether Nebraska could generate enough pressure with its defensive front. Against North Dakota, we finally saw it.

The Huskers finished with five sacks, with contributions coming from all over the defense. More importantly, the Blackshirts appear to be improving each week. After some shaky moments early against Ohio, Nebraska has allowed just one touchdown in each of the last two games.

We still need to see what this defense looks like against Big Ten competition, but there are legitimate reasons to be encouraged.

What Still Needs to be Cleaned Up?

If we're going looking for concerns after a 27-point win, special teams is definitely where we start, and we’re keeping half an eye on the offensive line as well.

Nebraska has run the ball effectively through three games, but there have still been too many individual plays where offensive linemen appear to get beaten. That's survivable against the kind of nonconference slate the Huskers have seen. It could become a bigger problem as we transition to Big Ten play.

Special teams also haven't inspired quite the same confidence they did a year ago. Nebraska continues to commit penalties in the return game, and the kicking and punting games remain works in progress.

Nothing qualifies as an emergency. But there are things that need to be tightened up.

Time to Find Out

All offseason, any path toward a successful Nebraska season started with the same assumption: beat Ohio, Bowling Green and North Dakota. Check.

Nebraska is 3-0. The offense has weapons. The running game is producing. Colandrea looks like exactly what the Huskers needed at quarterback. And the defense appears to be getting better.

But there's also only so much we can learn from three nonconference games. That’s about to change in a hurry. Nebraska heads to Michigan State before hosting Maryland. After that come Indiana and Oregon. The next month is huge for this program. Gigantic.

Let's get on with it.

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