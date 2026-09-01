Adam Carriker Gives His Nebraska-Ohio Game Prediction

Nebraska vs. Ohio is officially here, and Adam Carriker breaks down everything Husker fans need to know for Week 1. On this episode of the Carriker Chronicles, Adam gives his preview, keys to the game, players to watch and his final score prediction for Nebraska’s season opener.

Nebraska enters the game as a 23.5-point favorite, and on paper, the Huskers have most, if not all, of the major advantages. Nebraska brings back plenty of experience and talent, especially on offense. Ohio, meanwhile, has a new head coach and lost several of its top players from last season. That means this is a very different Ohio team, and Adam explains why last year’s stats may not tell us much about what will happen this week.

But Nebraska cannot overlook Ohio. Week 1 games can get strange quickly. Penalties, turnovers, missed tackles, and one unusual play can completely change the momentum of a game. Carriker wants to see Nebraska be the cleaner and more physical team from the beginning. He also wants to see how well the Huskers tackle and whether the defense, led by Rob Aurich, can control Ohio’s offense.

Offensively, there is plenty to watch. Dana Holgorsen should have the freedom to open up his playbook, and quarterback Anthony Colandrea has a chance to start his Nebraska career in a big way. Colandrea also has some familiarity with Ohio after playing against them while at UNLV.

Carriker discusses several potential breakout players and especially wants to see which Nebraska running back separates himself once the action becomes real. Practice can only tell coaches so much; game day is where players truly prove themselves.

So, what would make this a successful opening win? Carriker gives three major keys: Nebraska needs to be the cleaner team, be the more physical team, and show grit if something goes wrong early. He also wants Nebraska to look and feel like the better football team. Does this team finally have that “it” factor?

For fun, Adam asked AI to predict who would win. AI took the Huskers and predicted a 34-10 Nebraska victory, with Colandrea accounting for three touchdowns.

Carriker goes even bigger with his prediction. He has Nebraska winning 38-14 and covering the spread.

The show also includes an emotional story about Adam’s daughter, Dakota, and her fight for life at the age of two. Plus, the story of Rylan winning the Hustle Award at the Carriker Chronicles Football Camp. Adam explains why noticing a kid who may not normally get recognized is exactly what the camp is all about.

It’s officially game week. Nebraska football is back, and now it’s time to see if the Huskers can start the season the right way!

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