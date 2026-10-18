Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction: Nebraska Football's Brutal Loss to Oregon

Nebraska football fans are left wondering how in the world the Huskers let this one slip away yet again. In a game Nebraska should have won, Oregon came from behind to beat the Huskers 17-14 in a heartbreaking Big Ten showdown. Adam Carriker breaks down what went wrong, what Nebraska actually did well, and why this loss is so frustrating.

The biggest surprise of the night was former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola coming off the bench and helping lead Oregon to a comeback victory. Carriker discusses Dan Lanning's coaching decisions and how bringing Raiola into the game created problems for Nebraska's defense. With limited time to adjust, the Huskers suddenly had a different quarterback to prepare for. It was a tough situation for a defense that had been playing well all night.

While the final score was disappointing, Nebraska's defense deserves plenty of credit. Carriker believes this might be the best defense the Huskers have had in years. Oregon struggled to move the football, converting just three of 17 third-down opportunities. Nebraska's defense repeatedly gave the offense chances to take control, but the Huskers couldn't capitalize. For much of the night, the defense looked like a unit capable of competing with anyone in the Big Ten.

That's where things get frustrating. Anthony Colandrea and the Nebraska offense struggled to find consistency throughout the game. Carriker questions Dana Holgorsen's play-calling and whether Nebraska is putting too much responsibility on Colandrea's shoulders. With talented players like Kwazi Gilmer, a loaded running back room and other offensive weapons available, why couldn't the Huskers find more ways to make plays?

The missed opportunities, questionable decisions, and costly mistakes eventually caught up with Nebraska. But this loss brings up a much bigger question. Will Nebraska football ever truly be back?

Carriker addresses frustrated Husker fans who are tired of hearing about progress without seeing the results. He believes Nebraska will eventually return to being a winning program, but even he admits he doesn't know when that will happen. At some point, close losses and competitive performances have to turn into actual wins.

The frustrating part is that Nebraska showed it can compete with a talented team like Oregon. The defense played well enough to win, and the Huskers had opportunities to put the game away. Instead, Nebraska walks away with another painful loss that leaves fans asking the same questions they've been asking for years.

Was this simply another game Nebraska gave away, or are the Huskers actually getting closer to turning the corner under Matt Rhule?



Carriker breaks it all down on this Carriker Chronicles Gut Reaction.





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