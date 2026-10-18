Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction: Nebraska Football's Brutal Loss to Oregon
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Nebraska football fans are left wondering how in the world the Huskers let this one slip away yet again. In a game Nebraska should have won, Oregon came from behind to beat the Huskers 17-14 in a heartbreaking Big Ten showdown. Adam Carriker breaks down what went wrong, what Nebraska actually did well, and why this loss is so frustrating.
The biggest surprise of the night was former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola coming off the bench and helping lead Oregon to a comeback victory. Carriker discusses Dan Lanning's coaching decisions and how bringing Raiola into the game created problems for Nebraska's defense. With limited time to adjust, the Huskers suddenly had a different quarterback to prepare for. It was a tough situation for a defense that had been playing well all night.
While the final score was disappointing, Nebraska's defense deserves plenty of credit. Carriker believes this might be the best defense the Huskers have had in years. Oregon struggled to move the football, converting just three of 17 third-down opportunities. Nebraska's defense repeatedly gave the offense chances to take control, but the Huskers couldn't capitalize. For much of the night, the defense looked like a unit capable of competing with anyone in the Big Ten.
That's where things get frustrating. Anthony Colandrea and the Nebraska offense struggled to find consistency throughout the game. Carriker questions Dana Holgorsen's play-calling and whether Nebraska is putting too much responsibility on Colandrea's shoulders. With talented players like Kwazi Gilmer, a loaded running back room and other offensive weapons available, why couldn't the Huskers find more ways to make plays?
The missed opportunities, questionable decisions, and costly mistakes eventually caught up with Nebraska. But this loss brings up a much bigger question. Will Nebraska football ever truly be back?
Carriker addresses frustrated Husker fans who are tired of hearing about progress without seeing the results. He believes Nebraska will eventually return to being a winning program, but even he admits he doesn't know when that will happen. At some point, close losses and competitive performances have to turn into actual wins.
The frustrating part is that Nebraska showed it can compete with a talented team like Oregon. The defense played well enough to win, and the Huskers had opportunities to put the game away. Instead, Nebraska walks away with another painful loss that leaves fans asking the same questions they've been asking for years.
Was this simply another game Nebraska gave away, or are the Huskers actually getting closer to turning the corner under Matt Rhule?
Carriker breaks it all down on this Carriker Chronicles Gut Reaction.
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Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!Follow adamcarriker94