

Swagger, moxie, and a whole lot of touchdowns are what senior quarterback Anthony Colandrea has brought to the Big Red.



After being named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year in 2025, Colandrea has largely carried that success over to the Big Ten. On Saturday, he led the Huskers to a 31-28 upset of Ohio State in a scintillating performance that earned him national Player of the Week honors from the Associated Press. He'll look to cap off the regular season Friday with another ranked win against rival Iowa on the road.



Head coach Matt Rhule knows Nebraska will need Colandrea to perform at a high level to accomplish that goal, and he's not looking to hold his quarterback back. Here's Rhule had to say about his QB1 and how the Huskers plan to use him against the Hawkeyes.

“I think it says that he’s really, really tough,” Rhule said regarding Colandrea's willingness to initiate contact with defenders against Ohio State. “Going back early on, some of the questions were about whether he should slide, and I was just kind of like, ‘when you have a guy like that, you don't want him to be Anthony-lite. I want him to be- when I was growing up, they had Nintendo. They had these little codes: up, down, up, down, left, right; if you had the code, you wanted to use it. That’s his code, right? He can run the ball, and he plays really fast, and he’s aggressive.”

“We’re sixth in fewest turnovers in the nation right now,” Rhule continued. “And we’re putting the ball in his hands a lot; I think it speaks a lot to what he’s doing… We want him to play and run when it’s time to run, and also operate from the pocket… Just go be you and play. Play each play the way it comes out and be special. He did that on Saturday, and he has to do it again on Friday.”

Rhule is right. Colandrea will need to deliver another strong performance if the Huskers hope to leave Iowa City with a win. The senior had little trouble making winning plays against an Ohio State defense that entered the matchup ranked 14th nationally in yardage allowed. Iowa presents another formidable challenge, ranking 13th in the same category while also having the advantage of playing at home.

Colandrea has run the ball 104 times for 510 yards and six touchdowns in 2026. Frankly, it's probably the biggest asset in his arsenal this fall. Though Rhule and many in Husker Nation would like to see him be more careful when taking hits, Nebraska's head coach believes that physicality is part of what makes Colandrea the player he is. He also noted that the quarterback's willingness to put his body on the line for the team is something other players in the locker room feed off of.

“Personally, I like it,” said Rhule. “I like that, but he’s also in my office on a Monday morning at 6:45, getting ready for Illinois, saying, ‘Hey, can we watch the blitzes together?’ He’s also sitting there with Glenn (Thomas) till whatever hour at night. So, he puts all the work in. I think the important thing for Glenn and all the coaches is to make sure that we continue to do things based on what he does well and not always just have to react to everybody else.”

“He’s a guy who can operate from the pocket; can operate outside the pocket, can run the zone read,” the head coach continued. “We ran a couple power reads, which didn’t go quite as well this past game. But yeah, I think he’s fiery, but he backs it up… We just continue as a coaching staff to continue to push him… He’s a very talented player, and I want him to be the best that he can be. He was obviously an important factor in that game.”

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Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule speaks to quarterback Anthony Colandrea during a timeout against Ohio State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As good as Colandrea was in Saturday's win, it wasn't just against the Buckeyes that he shined. Through 11 games this fall, Colandrea ranks second in the Big Ten in all-purpose yards, third in passing, and second in rushing yards among conference QBs. By all accounts, he'll be a candidate to earn All-Big Ten First-Team honors at the end of the year, and Rhule was quick to praise his veteran signal-caller for his contributions.

“I think Anthony is as good a player as I’ve seen,” the head coach said. “He had one game where the ball got away from him a little bit… I think he's a fiery, competitive, emotional player; that, as we’re around him, you get to see, in key moments, this is what you should do with him…. I think anytime you have a quarterback that is launching himself into contact and wants to hit people, it’s a good thing for your team.”

“I think he’s played at a really, really, really high level, and given us a chance to win in a bunch of games,” Rhule continued. “Listening to Ohio State’s head coach the night before, I know he said, ‘Hey, the key to this game is to make him play quarterback.’ I thought Anthony played quarterback… There aren’t many guys who can do what he can do… (He's) certainly my kind of guy.”

While Colandrea has already put together a standout senior campaign, he'll have a chance to etch his name into Husker history on Black Friday. With one ranked win already under his belt, Nebraska will ask him to help deliver another. Based on the way Rhule spoke about his quarterback Monday afternoon, the head coach believes Colandrea is capable of rising to the challenge once again.

Kickoff for NU's final regular-season game of 2026 is set for Friday at 11 a.m. Central. The Huskers will enter hostile territory as slight underdogs, but they've given fans reason to believe they can come out on top for the third consecutive week.

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