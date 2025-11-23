Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction to Nebraska's Embarrassing Loss at Penn State
Adam Carriker gives his raw gut reaction to Nebraska's 37-10 loss Saturday night to Penn State. The Huskers struggled mightily is this Big Ten football matchup at Penn State's Beaver Stadium. In this edition of the Carriker Chronicles, fans can hear Carriker's honest reaction to Nebraska's performance vs. Penn State! This is as real as it gets!
This is one of the more emotional gut reactions that Adam has had in a while. The fact that this game was won and lost in an embarrassing fashion that started in the trenches hits home with Adam, particularly. As a former Big 12 defensive lineman of the year, a guy who led the Big 12 in sacks and a guy who prided himself on being able to stop the run and being physical, the way Nebraska lost to Penn State is extra personal to him.
Football games are won and lost in the trenches and that’s why this loss by the Nebraska Cornhuskers to the Penn State Nittany Lions affects Adam even more. He talks about how Nebraska tried to stop the run and why they were unable to. He also talks about why Penn State was able to run the ball at will versus the Blackshirts defense.
For the first time all year the Nebraska defense gave up over 400 yards to an opposing offense. Penn State also completed nearly 95% of its passes. Remember, the Huskers' pass defense was considered to be an elite unit coming into this game. While Nebraska didn’t allow a lot of passing yards Saturday night, they couldn’t seem to get off the field as Penn State scored on each of its first five possessions to start the game.
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule maybe should’ve been more concerned about making sure the team was going to come in physically ready to handle what Penn State was going to do. Nebraska‘s offensive line was also stuffed on the Huskers' first possession of the game when they went for it on fourth down near the Penn State goal line line and were unsuccessful in doing so.
Penn State was more ready to play and flat-out pushed Nebraska around. Adam does a deep dive, and gets pretty into it while discussing this! Husker nation will relate to a lot of what Adam Carriker has to say in this edition of the Carriker Chronicles!
