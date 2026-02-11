Carriker Chronicles: Bill Moos’ Book, Matt Rhule’s New Approach and Husker Hoops

Adam Carriker has exchanged messages with Bill Moos — and he’s going to speak with him more in depth. Learn the truth here!



Also, why did Fred Hoiberg and Nebraska basketball struggle in their HUGE matchup vs. No. 13 Purdue — and can they get back on track?



Plus, Matt Rhule and Nebraska football are making some MAJOR changes and taking a new approach with the Huskers… will Nebraska finally succeed?



Enjoy — it’s Carriker Chronicles! Hit the play button below to watch and listen, and scroll down for a synopsis.

On this episode of Carriker Chronicles, Adam’s diving into a little bit of everything going on in Husker Nation — and there’s plenty to talk about.

He kicks things off with a CBS Sports piece grading Big Ten head coaches. Matt Rhule gets a “C,” but Adam doesn’t freak out about it. Nebraska’s shown flashes. They’ve competed. But the consistency just hasn’t been there. A “C” might not feel great, but until the wins stack up, it’s hard to say it’s way off base.

That said, this offseason does feel different.

Adam talks about Rhule’s shift in approach — more emphasis on real competition, development, and accountability. No shortcuts or assumptions. The quarterback job? Sounds like it’ll be earned, not handed out. And up front, especially along the offensive line, changes are being made because let’s be honest — if Nebraska’s going to take a real step forward, it starts in the trenches.

Adam also gets into the frustration fans are feeling. The money, the resources, the patience — it’s been a long rebuild. But Rhule is sticking to that “1% better every day” mindset. The big question now? Is this the year that steady improvement actually turns into real, tangible results in the win column?

Then things get interesting.



Adam reveals he’s exchanged messages with former AD Bill Moos about Moos’s new book — and they’re planning to talk more in depth soon. That could get fascinating. Coaching hires, conference conversations, big-picture decisions — there’s always more to those stories than what fans see on the surface. Adam hints that Moos’s side of things might add some serious context and maybe even challenge a few long-held narratives.

To wrap it up, Adam breaks down Nebraska basketball’s frustrating loss at home Tuesday night to No. 13 Purdue. It was a big opportunity — and the Huskers just couldn’t capitalize. Execution issues, missed chances, and the reality of facing a ranked team that doesn’t beat itself. The effort wasn’t the problem. The consistency was.

Now the question shifts to whether or not Fred Hoiberg’s squad can respont? Can they stack wins and stay in the fight as conference play enters the homestretch?

