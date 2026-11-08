Nebraska Football has reached a breaking point, and Adam Carriker isn't holding anything back in this Gut Reaction episode of the Carriker Chronicles. Following an ugly 24-13 loss to Illinois, Matt Rhule has fired offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen. Glenn Thomas will now take over as interim offensive coordinator. But Adam makes one thing clear: Nebraska's problems go way beyond Dana Holgorsen.

Husker fans have every right to be frustrated. Nebraska continues to spend money, bring in talent, and make coaching changes, yet the results on the field aren't getting better. Carriker questions how much longer fans are supposed to accept excuses when other college football programs are finding ways to turn things around.

The offensive numbers are especially troubling. According to Max Olson, since Nebraska took a 17-6 lead against Indiana early in the fourth quarter, the Huskers have managed just 37 points over 39 offensive drives. Nebraska entered that Indiana game ranked third in the Big Ten in points per drive. Since that loss, the Huskers have dropped near the bottom of the conference. That's a stunning turnaround for an offense that appeared to be heading in the right direction.

Carriker also takes a hard look at the decisions being made on the sideline. One of the most frustrating moments against Illinois came on fourth-and-one when Nebraska could have run a monster formation but instead decided to run a play with an empty backfield. Why make things more complicated than they need to be? When an offense is already struggling, those decisions only add to the frustration.

Meanwhile, Nebraska's defense continues to do its part. Illinois finished with just 84 rushing yards, including 29 on a fake field goal. That means the defense held Illinois to only 55 rushing yards outside of that play. But football is a team game, and the defense can't be expected to carry the entire program every week.

Then there's the bigger issue: Matt Rhule and the constant coaching changes. Nebraska is now dealing with its third offensive coordinator, third defensive coordinator, and fourth special teams coordinator under Rhule. Carriker questions how a program is supposed to build consistency when the coaching staff keeps changing.

He also compares Nebraska's offensive production under Scott Frost and Matt Rhule, especially against Big Ten opponents. It's a difficult conversation, but one that needs to happen. Fans were promised progress, and at some point, that progress has to show up on the scoreboard.

Carriker brings up Bret Bielema's message that you can't simply buy wins. Nebraska has invested heavily in its football program, but money alone isn't producing results. The Huskers are being outperformed by programs they should be able to compete with.

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And what about accountability? Just days before Holgorsen was fired, Rhule was publicly praising him. Now Nebraska is making another major change, leaving fans wondering who is truly responsible for the direction of the offense.

Carriker also questions whether Rhule has surrounded himself with the right people. Does he have coaches and advisers willing to challenge him and tell him what he needs to hear? Or is Nebraska stuck repeating the same mistakes?

With Glenn Thomas stepping into the offensive coordinator role, Nebraska still has games left to play and plenty to prove. Carriker believes getting to eight wins is important if the Huskers want to call this season a success. But reaching that mark will require a much better offensive performance.

The bottom line is simple: Nebraska fans deserve better. They're loyal, they show up, they spend their money, and they continue to support this program through disappointing season after disappointing season.

Firing Dana Holgorsen might be a necessary move, but it doesn't automatically fix Nebraska Football. Matt Rhule is still the head coach, and the responsibility ultimately falls on him.

Can Glenn Thomas get this offense moving? Can Nebraska finish the season strong? And most importantly, is Matt Rhule still the right man to lead the Cornhuskers?

Adam Carriker breaks it all down in a heated, brutally honest Gut Reaction episode of the Carriker Chronicles. Husker Nation has plenty of questions, and it's time for some answers.

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